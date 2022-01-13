Get Booster Shots, PPE And A Free Haircut At Vaccination Event Saturday In Wicker Park

WICKER PARK — Neighbors can receive COVID-19 vaccines, masks and even get a free haircut at a Wicker Park church Saturday.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health and other local health agencies to provide first, second and booster shots to anyone 5 and older.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Chicagoans 18 and older and kids 12-17 can get booster shots.

The event runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church’s Monsignor Thiele Center, 1510 N. Claremont Ave.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to scan a QR code in the flyer below to register to avoid long wait times.

Credit: Provided Details for a vaccination event in Wicker Park on Jan. 15, 2021

