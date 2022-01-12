Skip to contents

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Lincoln Square Alderman Giving Away 20,000 KN95 Masks To 40th Ward Residents

Masks are limited and can be requested by filling out an online form.

Alex V. Hernandez
12:15 PM CST on Jan 12, 2022
A box of KN95 masks.
Chicago Public Schools
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN SQUARE — Neighbors who need KN95 face masks can request from through Ald. Andre Vasquez’s 40th Ward office.

Mask requests for people who live in the 40th Ward can be submitted online here and are limited to two per household. Neighbors requesting masks for each member of their family will need to fill out a form and provide proof of residency for each relative.

The online form will allow Vasquez’s staff to schedule pick up times and determine which of the ward’s seniors and disabled neighbors need to have masks delivered.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Chicago’s positivity rate are at their highest point in months. There have been fewer hospitalizations and people dying from COVID-19 during this wave, but those figures also remain higher.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this week her office would hand out 1.5 million masks to residents, funneling them through aldermanic offices and community groups.

Vasquez’s office also needs volunteers help to deliver the masks to neighbors in need. Anyone who is available and interested in helping with the drop off team or the 40th Ward’s precinct partner program should fill out this online form

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

