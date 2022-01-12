Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

After Initially Canceling All Classes This Week, Little Village’s Spry Elementary Decides To Reopen With Some Kids Remote Learning

The reversal was announced Tuesday after CPS and the teachers union reached a deal to resume in-person learning across the district.

Madison Savedra
1:08 PM CST on Jan 12, 2022
John Spry Community School, 2400 S. Marshall Blvd.
LITTLE VILLAGE — After telling parents last week the entire school would remain closed through Jan. 14, a Little Village elementary school has reversed course, reopening the school but shifting some classes to remote learning.

Officials at John Spry Community School, 2400 S. Marshall Blvd., announced they would reopen the school Tuesday after CPS and the teachers union reached a deal to resume in-person learning across the district.

“Although classes resume [Wednesday], due to positive COVID-19 cases, some classrooms will flip to remote learning,” Assistant Principal Pablo Guzmán said in an alert to the school community. “Teachers of classrooms that are being flipped are personally contacting parents with more information.”

Officials could not immediately be reached to confirm how many classes have flipped to remote learning.

At a press conference Monday, teachers at Spry said 15 of the school’s 18 classrooms were forced to quarantine last week after numerous positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

School officials originally announced Jan. 7 that classes would be canceled due to “expected staffing levels.”

RELATED: Little Village’s Spry Elementary Cancels Classes All Week As Teacher Says Nearly All Of School Is Quarantined

