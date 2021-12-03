Hyde Park Holly-Day Brings Winter Fun To The Neighborhood Saturday

HYDE PARK — Hyde Park Holly-Day, a celebration of the holiday and winter seasons, returns all day Saturday with ice art, reindeer, elves and mural unveilings.

The 2020 festival was canceled due to coronavirus. This year’s event takes place entirely outdoors due to the pandemic. Activities:

A stroll through 12 ice sculptures on 53rd Street from Lake Park Avenue to Woodlawn Avenue, taking place throughout the day.

An ice carving demonstration from Nadeau Ice Sculptures and hot chocolate samples from Stan’s Donuts 10 a.m.-noon at 5235 S. Harper Court.

Live reindeer, Buddy the Elf and free family photos 2-4 p.m. in the Hyde Park Shopping Center courtyard, 5450 S. Lake Park Ave.

Photo filters for the event will be available through Instagram and Facebook.

The last Holly-Day took place in 2019 and featured movie screenings at The Harper Theater, Soul Santa and dance performances at the Promontory and appearances from Buddy the Elf and reindeer.

For more information, visit the Hyde Park Holly-Day website.

To coincide with the Holly-Day, local officials will celebrate the completion of two murals under Hyde Park’s Metra viaducts: Nico Berry‘s “Harold’s Parakeets” on 53rd Street, and Izze Ortiz‘s “Essence of Growth” on 55th Street.

Speeches will be given at each mural location at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“There’s a rich history here, and artists have painted the walls under the 47th, 53rd, 55th and 57th Street viaducts for more than 60 years,” George Rumsey, Special Service Area No. 61 chair, said in a statement. “We are honored to add these two murals showcasing Chicago’s culture, values and brilliance.”

