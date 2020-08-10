Man Shot By Police In Englewood Charged With Attempted Murder; COPA Asks For Witness Videos Of Shooting

ENGLEWOOD — A 20-year-old man wounded by Chicago police after he allegedly fired shots at officers Sunday afternoon is facing multiple felony charges and is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Latrell Allen, 20, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to police.

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 5700 block of South Racine Avenue. The man, whom police allege was Allen, ran off when officers tried to confront him, police said.

Police allege Allen, of the 5600 block of South Aberdeen Avenue, then pointed a gun and fired multiple rounds at police officers. The police returned fire and struck Allen, although it was not known if he was shot more than once.

Police officials said officers recovered Allen’s weapon and Allen was placed into custody. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday the man was hit in his shoulder.

The shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

As charges were being announced, COPA officials said they determined the officers did not have body worn cameras and were asking members of the public to come forward with any video they may have of the shooting.

The only available footage so far is from overhead blue light camera, which captured at least part of the police pursuit, spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy said in a statement.

“There are moments when we need help from the public because police accountability takes us all and we encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact our office,” Eaddy said.

Anyone with information can contact COPA at COPA-info@chicagocopa.org or (312) 743-2672

