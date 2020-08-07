Wells Street In River North Will Be Closed For 1 Block For Outdoor Dining

CHICAGO — A block of Wells Street in River North will close to drivers over the weekend to help out restaurants.

Wells Street between Huron and Superior Streets will close 4-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday so restaurants can serve diners in the streets, according to a press release from Avli, one of the eateries behind the effort.

The closure will be in place weekends through patio season, according to Avli.

While the block is closed, nearby restaurants will put out tables in the street so they can serve more customers.

The city could not immediately be reached for comment, but it has implemented similar measures on streets throughout Chicago to help struggling restaurants make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Another River North street — Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street — will be closed weekends starting Friday so restaurants can serve more people outside.