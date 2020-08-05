Block Club Chicago
Google Maps

Clark Street In River North Will Get Closures For Street Dining This Weekend

The closure on Grand will run Friday mornings to Sunday nights and is expected to last through patio season.

Near North Side, River North Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

See more

CHICAGO — Street dining is coming to River North this weekend.

Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street will be closed to most drivers starting Friday morning, with the closures returning for upcoming weekends, according to a press release from Frontera Grill. The move will allow restaurants in the eatery-heavy area to set up tables in the streets so they can serve more patrons.

The city could not immediately be reached for comment, but it’s implemented similar measures on streets throughout Chicago to help struggling restaurants make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure on Clark will run Friday mornings to Sunday nights and is expected to last through patio season, according to the press release.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to go through the closed area if necessary, and east and west streets will be open to drivers with barricades at intersections.

Frontera Grill, 445 N. Clark St., plans to use the street closure to bring back its Saturday brunch, according to the press release. The restaurant will also offer Sunday brunch and a socially distant Paella Party package for Sunday night.

For the Paella Party package, customers will pay $75 to get Mexican paella, sangria and snacks, as well as fruit shaved ice and fresh-baked cookies for dessert. Tickets for the package will be limited and must be bought in advance online.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

Voting By Mail In Chicago: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Already, more than 121,000 Chicagoans have registered to vote by mail. That process allows voters to receive a ballot in the mail and fill it out at home.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

West Side Community Garden Getting Renovations So Seniors, People With Disabilities Can Use It

Paved walkways and raised planters will make it easier for people with disabilities to garden — including military veterans like garden founder Robert Hart.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale Primary category in which blog post is published

After Census Bureau Moves Up Deadline, Chicago Organizers Scrambling To Get Residents Counted

Organizers now have to squeeze three months of labor-intensive work into two months, and they're worried they won’t be able to reach as many residents in resource-starved neighborhoods.