Clark Street In River North Will Get Closures For Street Dining This Weekend

CHICAGO — Street dining is coming to River North this weekend.

Clark Street between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street will be closed to most drivers starting Friday morning, with the closures returning for upcoming weekends, according to a press release from Frontera Grill. The move will allow restaurants in the eatery-heavy area to set up tables in the streets so they can serve more patrons.

The city could not immediately be reached for comment, but it’s implemented similar measures on streets throughout Chicago to help struggling restaurants make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure on Clark will run Friday mornings to Sunday nights and is expected to last through patio season, according to the press release.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to go through the closed area if necessary, and east and west streets will be open to drivers with barricades at intersections.

Frontera Grill, 445 N. Clark St., plans to use the street closure to bring back its Saturday brunch, according to the press release. The restaurant will also offer Sunday brunch and a socially distant Paella Party package for Sunday night.

For the Paella Party package, customers will pay $75 to get Mexican paella, sangria and snacks, as well as fruit shaved ice and fresh-baked cookies for dessert. Tickets for the package will be limited and must be bought in advance online.