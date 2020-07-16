The Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Truck Is Here To Make 2020 A Little Less Terrible (And We’re So Grateful)

BEVERLY — Beverly’s beloved Rainbow Cone won’t be at the canceled Taste of Chicago this year, but the Chicago summer staple could be coming to your neighborhood in the weeks ahead.

As restaurants and eateries struggle to cope with the changes brought on by COVID-19, The Original Rainbow Cone has introduced a new way to get the goods to customers who can’t make the journey to its original location, 9233 S. Western Ave.

Owner Lynn Sapp, whose grandfather started the business in 1926, said the truck was born out of a desire to try and replace the festivals they usually frequent every summer. It had been in the works for awhile, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the 94-year-old company to adapt.

For now, the truck is popping up in suburban parking lots as they try to get a handle on the logistics. The stacked cones require more preparation than your standard ice cream truck. Eventually, however, they’ll venture into the city and its neighborhoods. You can follow the truck on Instagram to find out when it’s coming to a street near you.

“We have a little bit of a learning curve with the extreme heat and elements like that and getting used to serving out of a truck,” Sapp said, adding that they’re taking “baby steps.”

The truck made its debut July 11 at Buona Beef in suburban Darien. On Friday, the truck will be at the Buona Beef in Bolingbrook.

Rainbow cones have been famous in Chicago since their debut in 1926 and have stayed in the same family since then. The namesake cone includes a stack of chocolate, strawberry, New York cherry, pistachio and orange sherbet.

“I’m pretty excited that a company that’s been around for [94 years] is now on wheels,” Sapp said.

The truck will be in Bolingbrook at 303 S. Weber Rd. from 4-10 p.m. Friday, 2 –10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 2-10 p.m.

In addition to the food truck, the Original Rainbow Cone in Beverly is open for pickup, takeout and catering.

“We’re excited to bring Rainbow to the people,” Sapp said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.