Conor Commercial has reportedly leased its Gage Park warehouse to Amazon.Last Mile 55 brochure

Amazon Reportedly Signs Lease For Logistics Facility In Gage Park

The e-commerce giant will occupy a 317,000 square foot industrial warehouse at the corner of 51st and St. Louis Avenue.

Mauricio Peña

GAGE PARK — Amazon has reportedly signed a lease for a warehouse facility in Gage Park, according to Crain’s.

The e-commerce company signed a lease at a 317,000-square-foot industrial warehouse dubbed the Last Mile Logistic Center I-55 at 3507 W. 51st St., according to Crain’s.

The facility at the corner of 51st Street and St. Louis Avenue includes 53 truck stalls and 71 trailer stalls, according to a brochure promoting the space. 

The brochure touts the facility as a last-mile facility for e-commerce companies with access to train lines, highways, and access to 5.2 million people within a 30-minute drive.

An Amazon representative told Crain’s they looked forward to opening “a new delivery station to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers.”

During a 2018 groundbreaking for the project, embattled Ald. Edward Burke said e-commerce would likely double over the next decade, according to the Southwest News Herald.

In the last few years, several facilities have broken ground in the Southwest Side, including Hilco’s controversial one-million square foot warehouse in Little Village. Target has signed a lease for the facility expected to be completed next year.

In April, a failed implosion of a smokestack of the old Crawford coal plant covered the neighborhood in a cloud of dust amid a global pandemic.

Amazon and Rosemont-based developer Conor Commercial did not return requests for comment.

Amazon currently operates a delivery facility at 2801 S. Western Ave. in Pilsen.

