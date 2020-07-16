It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees In Chicago This Weekend. Here’s Where To Cool Off

CHICAGO — It could feel as hot as 105 degrees this weekend in Chicago.

The city will get hit with high temperatures and humidity Saturday and Sunday, which could prove dangerous for some residents.

The weekend will start out cooler, with an expected high of 78 degrees Thursday and 89 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Both days will be sunny.

RELATED: No Air Conditioning? No Sweat: Pro Tips On How To Keep Cool Without AC

But those temperatures will rise to 94 degrees Saturday and 93 degrees Sunday. Both days will be sunny with high humidity and a chance of rain. The heat and humidity could make it feel like it’s 100-105 degrees during the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Pleasant weather with seasonal temps in store for today. Expect any lingering drizzle and clouds to gradually clear out by later this morning. The weekend will be hot and humid, with heat indices at or above 100! Isolated storms could pop up in the afternoon/evenings.#ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/pBaeQYfRgl — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 16, 2020

The city is preparing for the heat by opening its cooling centers, libraries and Park District splash pads Thursday-Sunday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. People can go to those areas to get relief from the heat.

Information on locations where people can cool off is available online or by calling 311.

Most of the city’s cooling center are only open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, but the Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. throughout the weekend.

Other cooling center locations:

• Englewood Center: 1140 W. 79th St.

• King Center: 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

• North Area Center: 845 W. Wilson Ave.

• South Chicago Center: 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

• Trina Davila Center: 4312 W. North Ave.

Cooling centers for seniors are generally open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Senior cooling locations:

• Central West Center: 2102 W. Ogden Ave.

• Northeast (Levy) Senior Center: 2019 W. Lawrence Ave.

• Northwest (Copernicus) Senior Center: 3160 N. Milwaukee Ave.

• Renaissance Court: 78 E. Washington St. (open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

• Southeast (Atlas) Senior Center: 1767 E. 79th St.

• Southwest Center: 6117 S. Kedzie Ave.

Due to the pandemic, the city has reconfigured its cooling centers so people can stay 6 feet away. People are required to wear face coverings and will be given a mask if they do not have one. The facilities are also being cleaned and disinfected.

Here’s a map of cooling centers:

Last summer, Dr. Jenny Lu, a physician with Cook County Health, said the most important thing people can do during warm weather is drink liquids throughout the day, not just when they feel thirsty. Those who are drinking caffeine and alcohol, which can make you dehydrated, should try to balance those fluids with water or other liquids.

People who have to be outside should also wear light, loose-fitting clothing, put on hats and avoid dark-colored clothes, Lu said. When outside, it can also help to wear sunscreen — don’t forget to get the back of your neck, ears and the top of your head if bald — and to take regular breaks to cool off.

If you are outside, watch out for signs of dehydration or overheating: headaches, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps and really moist or cool skin. Those are all signs of heat exhaustion, Lu said, and if you feel them you should go somewhere to cool off “immediately.”

Symptoms of heat stroke, a life-threatening condition, also include being weak and confused, Lu said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.