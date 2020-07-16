Block Club Chicago
Divvy Expands To Far South Side, With 16.5 Miles Of Bike Lanes Coming

The first station that's part of the expansion was installed Thursday at 83rd Street and South Stewart Avenue.

Siri Chilukuri

CHATHAM— Divvy is expanding on the South Side, starting with a new station in western Chatham.

Divvy will add 66 bike stations to the Far South Side, which will expand the Divvy network by 60 square miles in the area, according to Mayor’s Office press release. The city will also create 16.5 more miles of bike lanes in the area.

The first station that’s part of the expansion was installed Thursday at 83rd Street and South Stewart Avenue.

Divvy plans to be in every Chicago neighborhood by 2021 and will offer 10,500 electric-assist bikes as it expands, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The city touted the expansion in a press conference Thursday, saying Divvy’s move to the Far South Side will help people who have fewer transportation options because they don’t have a car or easy access to public transportation.

News of the expansion comes after the Divvy Community Tour, a series of events last summer where the company gathered feedback on Divvy station locations.

Divvy bikes came to Chicago in 2013.

