This Weekend’s Bucktown Garden Walk Offers Virtual Walking Tour, Front Porch Concerts

BUCKTOWN — Coronavirus did not outright cancel the annual Bucktown Garden Walk, but this year’s event will look a lot different than that of years’ past.

The 16th annual Garden Walk, Saturday and Sunday, will be a self-guided tour in which participants can use a downloadable map to visit neighbors’ gardens.

The event will also forgo its usual block party. Instead, a handful of musicians will perform at various sidewalks in the neighborhood throughout the weekend. View the music lineup here.

As for the tour, participants can use a downloadable or digital map to visit neighbors’ outdoor gardens. A finished map will be published Thursday afternoon online.

In addition to gardens, this year’s Garden Walk map will include “all things Bucktown,” neighborhood leader Darien Hallagan said. Landmarks, historical sites, churches, schools and parks will be on the map.

“We’ve noticed theres a lot more people walking around the neighborhood. There’s probably a lot of cool things they’re seeing that they don’t know the history of,” he said. “Why not just give people a little bit of background on the landmarks, and notable places here in Bucktown?”

Last year more than 90 gardens were included in the Garden Walk.

RELATED: 15th Annual Bucktown Garden Walk Offers Block Party, Petting Zoo, Children’s Fest And 90+ Gardens

Anyone can download the map, but the neighborhood leaders are asking for a $5 suggested donation.

Learn more about the Garden Walk and view the map online.

Follow the event on Facebook page and Instagram.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.