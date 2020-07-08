Block Club Chicago
PilsenMauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago

Help Clean Up 18th Street In Pilsen This Weekend

The alderman and neighbors will come together for a community cleanup 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

See more

PILSEN — Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and neighbors are coming together for a community cleanup Saturday along 18th Street.

The group will meet 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Western Avenue and 18th Street intersection and proceed east to Leavitt Street. The alderman’s office will provide gloves, rakes, push mows and trash bags to collect garbage and trim overgrown grass, Sigcho-Lopez said.

Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask. Individuals without a mask will be provided one by the alderman’s office.

The cleanup effort comes after multiple complaints about garbage along streets throughout the neighborhood, Sigcho-Lopez said.

If the group finishes early or if there are numerous volunteers, the group will expand to other streets in the neighborhood, the alderman said.

Sigcho-Lopez hopes to continue community cleanups in other parts of the ward to engage neighbors and youths throughout the summer.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published

Roberto Clemente School Council Wants Police Out Of The School, But Asks Community To Weigh In Before They Vote

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and schools chief Janice Jackson oppose removing police officers from schools and say individual school councils should make the final decision.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published

This Weekend’s Bucktown Garden Walk Offers Virtual Walking Tour, Front Porch Concerts

The virtual Garden Walk won't have a big block party, but it will include a walking tour of Bucktown's landmarks, historical sites, churches, schools and parks.

Lincoln Park, Old Town Primary category in which blog post is published

Part Of Lincoln Avenue Closing For Outdoor Dining This Weekend

Lincoln Avenue will be closed between Wrightwood and Fullerton Avenues 3 p.m. Saturdays-2 a.m. Mondays as part of the Feast of Lincoln event.