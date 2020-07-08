Help Clean Up 18th Street In Pilsen This Weekend

PILSEN — Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and neighbors are coming together for a community cleanup Saturday along 18th Street.

The group will meet 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Western Avenue and 18th Street intersection and proceed east to Leavitt Street. The alderman’s office will provide gloves, rakes, push mows and trash bags to collect garbage and trim overgrown grass, Sigcho-Lopez said.

Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask. Individuals without a mask will be provided one by the alderman’s office.

The cleanup effort comes after multiple complaints about garbage along streets throughout the neighborhood, Sigcho-Lopez said.

If the group finishes early or if there are numerous volunteers, the group will expand to other streets in the neighborhood, the alderman said.

Sigcho-Lopez hopes to continue community cleanups in other parts of the ward to engage neighbors and youths throughout the summer.

