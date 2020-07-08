Block Club Chicago
Blood drive at Navy PierProvided

South Loop Stores Collecting Food And Supplies And Hosting Blood Drive

The events will benefit the Englewood Strong Community Efforts and non-profit blood service provider Vitalant.

Siri Chilukuri

SOUTH LOOP — Food and blood drives starting this weekend in the South Loop will support the Englewood Strong Community Efforts and Vitalant, one of the largest non-profit blood service providers in the nation. 

Both events will take place at Roosevelt Collection shops at 1023 S. Delano Court. Parking will be free for two hours with validation. 

The food and dry goods drive will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers will collect non-perishable food, cases of water, cleaning products like disinfectant spray, wipes, household cleaning products, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dishwashing liquid, personal protective equipment, gloves, hand sanitizer, personal and feminine hygiene products and family care products. 

The blood drive is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18.

In order to encourage social distancing, donors are encouraged to visit vitalant.org and schedule their donation time in advance. Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test with their donation. 

