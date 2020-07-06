Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Fourth Of July Shooting Of 7-Year-Old On West Side

AUSTIN — A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl fatally shot while visiting her family on the West Side for the Fourth of July.

CPD’s Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced the charges Monday night, saying the shooting stemmed from ongoing “gang-on-gang violence” dating back several weeks.

Natalia Wallace, of East Side, was visiting relatives in Austin for the holiday when she was killed. Police said they responded to a call of two people shot near 152 N. Latrobe Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Deenihan said Natalia was on the sidewalk when a white vehicle pulled up and three men got out and began firing shots. Police said they recovered 27 shells on the scene.

Natalia was shot in her forehead and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, according to Chicago Police spokesman Hector Alfaro. A 32-year-old man also was hit in the ankle and leg. The offenders fled the scene, Deenihan said.

“It’s unbelievable that another child was killed,” Deenihan said.

Detectives were able to use nearby video footage to identify and track the vehicle, and arrested its driver, Reginald Lamar Merrill.

Deenihan said Merrill was wearing “similar” clothing he had on when the shooting occurred and he admitted to having the car for at least part of the day that Natalia was shot. Merrill has been charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing, Deenihan said. There are three other people detectives are pursuing, Deenihan said.

Deenihan did not give specifics but said police believe this shooting was retaliation for another fatal shooting several weeks ago. Natalia was not the intended target.

“You shot a 7-year-old kid. That’s the message,” Deenihan said. “We shouldn’t be searching for them; they should be turning themselves and everyone in the community should be walking them in there.

“They personally chose to get in a car, they personally chose to have firearms on them and they chose to shoot — and their bullets missed and they killed a 7-year-old. Now, own it. Take some ownership of the decisions you make. Turn yourself in and admit that you killed a 7-year-old child.”

Natalia is at least the fifth child fatally shot in the city over the past three weeks in an unusual spate of gun violence that has wounded many dozens of people, including several other young children and teenagers. Natalia also is at least the third child gunned down on the West Side recently.

Mekhi James, just 3, was shot and killed in South Austin on June 20 when someone pulled up behind the car he was riding in and fired shots into the car.

Two hours later, 13-year-old Amaria Jones was killed when a bullet tore through her home and struck her in the neck. Two more teenagers outside the home were wounded. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Amaria was showing her mom a dance move when she was shot.

The scene of a shooting that left 3-year-old Mekhi James (top right) dead in Austin. Amaria Jones, 13, was also killed Saturday while sitting inside her own home on the West Side. LEGAL HELP FIRM/FACEBOOK

Devastating funeral today for Amaria Jones.



“Showing me a dance, she got shot in the throat and fell to the floor and reached out to me. And there was nothing I could do," her mom said. "To watch your baby bleed to death — my life will never be the same." https://t.co/0Mxm0H7pK4 — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 3, 2020

Sincere Gaston, just 1, was shot and killed June 27 in Englewood. His mother also was injured in that shooting.

Sincere Gaston, a 20-month-old, was shot and killed in Englewood.

Lena Nunez Anaya, 10, also was killed June 27 when a bullet tore through her grandmother’s home in Logan Square and hit her in the head while she was watching TV.

“We cannot allow this to be normalized in this city,” Supt. David Brown said earlier Monday. “We cannot get used to hearing about children being gunned down in Chicago every weekend.”

Lena Nunez Anaya, 10, was shot and killed in Logan Square Saturday night. GoFundMe

