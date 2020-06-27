Block Club Chicago
Lena Nunez Anaya, 10, was shot and killed in Logan Square Saturday night. GoFundMe

Girl, 10, Killed After Bullet Goes Through Logan Square Apartment Window

A group of boys or men might have been shooting at another group of people outside and hit the girl accidentally, police said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale Primary category in which blog post is published
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday night in Logan Square after a stray bullet came through an apartment window, Chicago Police said.

At 9:40 p.m., the girl was inside an apartment in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when someone who was outside fired a shot, police said. The stray bullet went through a window, hitting the girl in her head.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She later died.

She was identified as Lena Nunez Anaya, according to the Medical Examiner’s office and the organizer of a community vigil in her memory.

A group of boys or men might have been shooting at another group of people outside and hit the girl accidentally, police said.

An investigation was ongoing. No one was in custody.

A community vigil is planned at 7 p.m. Monday at 3534 W. Dickens Ave.

A GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $35,000 for the Nunez family to help with funeral and burial costs. As of Sunday night, it had raised $8,200.

“On the night of June 27th the life of an innocent 10 year old girl, Lena Marie Nunez, was taken by a stray bullet while she was in her grandmothers home, watching tv with her brother,” the page’s creator Geovanny Nunez wrote. “Lena was a sweet little girl filled with joy, hopes and dreams.”

Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old baby boy was shot and killed in Englewood.

And just a week ago, a 3-year-old boy, Mekhi James, was shot dead on the West Side. That same weekend saw four other children shot.

