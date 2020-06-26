Beatnik Group Replaces Black Bull In Wicker Park With New Spanish Restaurant Mama Delia

WICKER PARK — As restaurants and bars slowly reopen along Wicker Park’s bustling Division Street, neighbors will likely notice a big change at one business.

Black Bull, a Spanish tapas restaurant at 1721 W. Division St., has rebranded to Mama Delia.

The overhaul includes a new menu and a coat of bright pink paint on the building’s previously dark facade. The new restaurant opens Friday.

Black Bull opened in 2012. After nearly nine years of success, the Bonhomme Hospitality Group thought the restaurant needed a new direction, co-owner Dani Alonso said.

Alonso, who is from Spain and now lives in Wicker Park, said Mama Delia’s menu will still focus on Spanish flavors and will source ingredients from Spanish farmers and producers.

“I’m immensely proud of what we achieved at Black Bull,” Alonso said. “We aim to build on that, channeling our growing aspirations and relationships into new and compelling directions.”

Inside, a new 30-foot-long marble chef’s counter bar can seat up to 20 guests. The outdoor patio can seat up to 60. There’s also a sherry bar.

For more information, visit Mama Delia’s website or call 773-227-8600. Book a reservation through Resy.

Hours of operation are 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday; and 2-10 p.m. Sunday.

Located above Mama Delia in the same building, the Bonhomme group owns Bordel, a cocktail bar and cabaret venue; and Botánico, a private rooftop event venue. Bordel reopens Friday.

Bonhomme also owns Beatnik and Porto in West Town, Beatnik on the River in the Loop and Celeste in River North.

