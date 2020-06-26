Block Club Chicago
Photos from the scene of the CTA bus crash Friday morning.Courtesy of Sonia Lara

6 Hurt After CTA Bus Crashes Into Belmont Cragin Building Friday

The CTA bus driver was trying to avoid an accident with a tow truck driver that had "lost control" when it crashed into the building, authorities said.

Mina Bloom

BELMONT CRAGIN — Six people were hurt in a bus crash in Belmont Cragin on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at Fullerton and Laramie avenues, authorities said.

A CTA No. 74 bus was traveling east on Fullerton Avenue when a tow truck driver “lost control,” according to a CTA statement.

The CTA bus driver swerved out of the way trying to avoid an accident with the tow truck driver and then crashed into a building, CTA officials said.

Photos taken by a witness show the bus crashed into Galileo Optical Boutique at 5159 W. Fullerton Ave.

Six people were hospitalized in the crash, including the bus driver, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Two people were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, two to Community First Hospital and one to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Merritt said. Merritt could not provide their conditions.

Chicago police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill could not provide any information late Friday afternoon. Tannehill said police is “still waiting for the traffic crash report to be finalized.”

