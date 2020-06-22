Block Club Chicago
Passengers rush to a board a Howard-Bound Red Line train at the Lake Street station in January 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CTA Giving Away Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer

The CTA is giving away the kits to welcome back riders to public transit.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Siri Chilukuri

See more

CHICAGO — The CTA is giving away kits with hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and a guide with healthy riding tips.

The kits are going out as more people return to work and traveling because businesses and workplaces are reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said hand sanitizer and wearing a mask are “two simple and effective ways” people can stay safe and protect other riders, according to a press release.

The kits will only be available during 8-10 a.m. certain days at a few “L” stations.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday: 95th Street (Red Line), Clark/Lake, Polk (Pink Line)

Wednesday: Howard (Red Line), Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Thursday: Jefferson Park (Blue Line), Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Friday: Midway (Orange Line), Harlem/Lake (Green Line)

The CTA saw a steep dropoff in riders once the stay at home order went into place, but it’s planning for more people to return to work and travel using the train and buses.

It’s set limits for buses and trains to try to prevent crowding, and the agency has been and will continue to keep up its cleaning procedures before and during service, including doing deep cleans for interiors.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.