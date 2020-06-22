CTA Giving Away Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer

CHICAGO — The CTA is giving away kits with hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and a guide with healthy riding tips.

The kits are going out as more people return to work and traveling because businesses and workplaces are reopening after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said hand sanitizer and wearing a mask are “two simple and effective ways” people can stay safe and protect other riders, according to a press release.

The kits will only be available during 8-10 a.m. certain days at a few “L” stations.

Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday: 95th Street (Red Line), Clark/Lake, Polk (Pink Line)

Wednesday: Howard (Red Line), Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Thursday: Jefferson Park (Blue Line), Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Friday: Midway (Orange Line), Harlem/Lake (Green Line)

The CTA saw a steep dropoff in riders once the stay at home order went into place, but it’s planning for more people to return to work and travel using the train and buses.

It’s set limits for buses and trains to try to prevent crowding, and the agency has been and will continue to keep up its cleaning procedures before and during service, including doing deep cleans for interiors.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.