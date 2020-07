LITTLE VILLAGE — A 13-year-old old girl has gone missing from Little Village.

Raquenel Chavez, known as Raqui or Rocky, was last seen Thursday in the 3000 block of South Harding Avenue, according to a missing person alert issued Sunday.

Chavez is known to visit 61st Street and Narragansett Avenue and suburban Berwyn, police said.

Chavez is 4-foot-9 and 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with blonde tips, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-746-8255.