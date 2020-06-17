Here’s A List Of Juneteenth Celebrations In Chicago To Lift Your Spirits

ENGLEWOOD — People across the city will celebrate Juneteenth this Friday with car caravans, rallies and online parties.

Though yet to be recognized as a holiday locally and nationwide, Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the day in 1865 when troops arrived in Texas to free enslaved Americans — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday is always celebrated on June 19.

Here are this year’s celebrations in Chicago:

South Side

Chicago Peace And Equality Juneteenth Rally & Celebration 2020

Where: South Loop Green Space, 2400 S. State St.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

What: Roses4Austin and EqualityShouldBeNormal are hosting a rally and celebration. You can email chicagopeacemarch@gmail.com or go to the organizers’ Facebook event page for more information.

Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street

Where: 35th Street and King Drive

When: 1-7 p.m. Friday

What: There will be a mobile parade with Black-owned business owners, HBCUs and community members. More information here.

Our Holiday March

Where: 5531 S. King Drive

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday

What: This is the organizers’ first annual Juneteenth Chicago March. more information here.

Roll N Peace Critical Mass Bike Tour/Juneteenth Celebration

Where: Englewood Sqaure, 63rd and Halsted streets

When: Registration at 4 p.m. Friday, tour at 8 p.m.

What: Participants will take a bicycle tour through Englewood. It will end with a celebration at the Chicago Firehouse Engine Company. Free bike rentals will be provided by Divvy.

UIC’s Bridging The Gap Unity In The Community Juneteenth Event

Where: The D Center, 6031 S. Halsted St.

When: 2 p.m. Friday

What: There will be food, music, giveaways and live entertainment. People are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

Juneteenth The Celebration

Where: Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Drive.

When: 1 p.m. Friday

What: There will be African dancing and drumming, food, live entertainment, workshops and giveaways.

Juneteenth Car Parade

Where: Meet in one of four locations: South Side (87th and Dan Ryan), East Side (75th and Stony Island), West Side (Hamlin & Madison) or North Side (North Ave. & Halsted)

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday

What: Participants should bring flags and families for a car parade that will go through the city, celebrating ancestors and a day of emancipation.

Social Change Juneteenth Giveaway

Where: DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday

What: Families can walk or drive up to get free food. The first 19 families will receive a one-year museum membership.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Family Festival

Where: Dan Ryan Woods, 8700 S. Western Ave.

When: noon-5 p.m. Saturday

What: There will be live performances, arts and crafts, artists, face painting, food vendors, DJs and games and activities. Admission is free.

Juneteenth 2020 Census and Free Lunch Giveaway

Where: South Central Community Services, 83rd Street and Ellis Ave.

When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

What: Get a free lunch for completing the 2020 Census, compliments of SCCS and BarTucci Italian Foods. Available on a first come, first served basis. Guardians of The Angeles will also be distributing free masks and gloves.

The People’s Free Food Program – Original Soul Food Vegetarian Edition

When: Friday, June 19th; noon – 4 p.m.

Where: 203 E. 75th Street

What: The restaurant will be giving away hot vegan meals, groceries, produce (donated from Gary Come Youth Center’s farm), household essentials, and baby products.

Roseland Matters Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19th; 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Where: 11040 S. Michigan Ave.

What: Organizers will be giving out a variety of foods, including fresh spring rolls, sandwiches, jerk chicken, and a variety of homemade sorbets. Along with these tasty treats, they will also have grocery giveaways, and will be handing out feminine hygiene packs for the ladies. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced.

West Side

Black Culture Week Juneteenth Caravan

When: noon-7:30 p.m. Friday

What: The Juneteenth Caravan will start on the West Side and pass through historic neighborhoods and sites on its way to the South Side’s A. Phillip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum. The caravan ends with a recognition ceremony and spoken word concert.

Juneteenth Celebration

Where: Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 1457 S. Keeler Ave.

When: 2 p.m. Friday

What: There will be free food, music and giveaways.

Juneteenth Rally

Where: Austin Peoples Action Center, 5125 W. Chicago Ave.

When: noon-6 p.m. Friday

What: A rally will be held in honor of George Floyd. There will be food, live music and free coronavirus testing.

Juneteenth Celebration

Where: Firehouse Community Arts Center, 2111 S. Hamlin Ave.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday

What: There will be free food and music.

North Side

DePaul University Students and Service Workers March and Rally

Where: Trebes Park, Northeast corner of Webster and Clifton

When: Friday, June 19; 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

What: Students and service workers are joining together in the spirit of Juneteenth to commit to supporting each other as family, friends, and co-workers.

Gallery Café Juneteenth Celebration In Wicker Park

Where: Gallery Café, 1760 W. North Ave.

When: Friday, June 19; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

What: Free coffee and $5 sandwiches; proceeds will benefit My Block My Hood My City

Juneteenth Caravan

What: The event is organized by the Northwest Side Coalition Against Racism and Hate. More details to come. Contact the organization here for more information.

Downtown

One Million Man March

Where: City Hall, 1224 S. Wabash Ave.

When: 11 a.m. Friday

What: There will be a march for equality, systemic reform and justice. To register, go here.

Juneteenth Restaurant & Bar Crawl

Where: Varies

When: 1-3 p.m. Friday

What: There are three routes. One starts at The Grail Cafe, 715 S. Dearborn Ave.; the second starts at Momentum Coffee, 2119 S. State St.; and the third starts at Harold’s Chicken No. 88, 1450 S. Michigan Ave. Participants will go to various restaurants and bars and will meet at the Teapot Brew Bakery, 1803 S. Wabash Ave.

Online

Rebuild Foundation’s Juneteenth Quarantine Concert

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

What: The Rebuild Foundation and Edgewater-based Experimental Sound Studio is hosting a special Juneteenth edition of its virtual quarantine concert series. Performers will include YAW, Meagan McNeal and avery r. young. Proceeds will go toward the creation of the Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center. For more on the event, click here.

Old Town School of Folk Music’s Virtual Juneteenth Concert

When: 8 p.m. Friday

What: The concert will feature the Live the Spirit Residency and the Great Black Music Ensemble. Proceeds will be donated to the Chicago Torture Justice Center. The concert can be watched online.

Juneteenth Live Discussion With D-Composed

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday

What: Viewers can join John Dunson, Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Overture Council president, for a conversation with D-Composed, a Chicago-based chamber music experience that highlights musicians and composers within the African diaspora. The event will be on Zoom.

Liberatory Practices By Seed Lynn and Sadie Woods

When: noon-1:30 p.m. Friday

What: Artists Seed Lynn and Sadie Woods will explore diasporic emancipatory celebrations through photography and music. The program will end with a DJ set by Sadie Woods, aka Afrodjia, and the launch of a month-long, Virtual Juneteenth Marketplace supporting Black-owned, South Side businesses. The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

Black Census Day Juneteenth Celebration

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday

What: The celebration will feature music and information about the 2020 Census. It will be hosted by DJs Tone Kapone and Sean Mac. Viewers can watch on Instagram Live from either DJ’s account: @ToneKapone33 and @SeanMac.

