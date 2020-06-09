Block Club Chicago
Ceondra Porter (right) guarded Warehouse Liquors and its owner, Gene Charness, for hours May 30.Provided

A Woman Stood Guard At A Stranger’s South Loop Store For Hours To Protect It From Looting

Ceondra Porter stood guard outside of Warehouse Liquors for hours to keep away people who'd stolen from the store and attacked the owner.

South Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Siri Chilukuri

See more

SOUTH LOOP — The owner of Warehouse Liquors was attacked and his store robbed during recent looting — but one woman helped save him and his business, standing guard and keeping people at bay for hours.

Now, Gene Charness, the store owner, is trying to reunite with Ceondra Porter, the woman who stood outside Warehouse Liquors and tried to keep him safe. Charness and his wife, Leslee, want to thank Porter.

On May 30, Porter, 22, of Avondale, was Downtown to join a large protest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

At the same time, Charness, 62, got a call from his alarm company and went to his store, 634 S. Wabash Ave. He saw multiple people looting the store.

That night saw widespread looting and vandalism in the Downtown area. Officials have said people used the protests for Floyd as cover to steal and damage local businesses.

Security video from Warehouse Liquors shows a large group of people breaking the store’s doors to get inside and then carrying out bottles and boxes. The video shows shelves pulled down with debris everywhere.

Charness got to the store and tried to get the people looting it to leave. Someone threw a bottle at Charness’ back and another person knocked him down and stole more items from the store’s shelves.

Charness got the people out, though, and then held up a security gate to try to keep them away — until someone attacked him with a fire extinguisher.

View this post on Instagram

As many of you have heard, we were hit pretty bad by the looting Saturday night. The entire staff is safe. We just want to express how grateful we are for the amazing outpouring we’ve received from all of you concerned about our health and well-being. If we haven’t responded to any of your messages, we apologize but very much appreciate it. We’re moving as quickly as possible to begin reconstruction and get the shop back open as safely as possible. Until then, we are closed for business. Please, everyone stay safe and drink something tasty for us. ❤️ Update: We’re are blown away by the amount of care you have all shown us. The amount of requests for people to volunteer their time to help clean is truly remarkable. We may take some of you up on that offer soon, but we need some time with our insurance to try and go through the shop and estimate how much product was lost. While it is out of our nature to ask for help, we've been humbled by the overwhelming support from everyone, including the numerous requests to start a gofundme (link in bio).

A post shared by Warehouse Liquors (@warehouseliquors) on

Charness had called his son, Frank, to tell him about the break-in. Frank Charness rushed over to help his father — but his call with his dad went dead just as the people looting the store attacked Charness with the fire extinguisher.

Frank Charness got to the store and found his father alive but worse for wear. He had been assaulted, hit in his head and threatened by people looting.

“Some guy comes up to the front door and tells me he’s gonna kill me,” Gene Charness said.

Porter, a protester, had seen Frank Charness running frantically to the store and followed him to see if he was OK.

Ceondra Porter, 22, of Avondale, helped stop people from looting Warehouse Liquors and attacking the store owners.
Provided

Something about his running frightened Porter and made her think something has gone very wrong. She wanted to help, she said.

An exhausted Gene Charness tried to shoo away Porter. But after an hour, Porter returned to check up on Frank Charness, who looked exhausted.

“I’m not here to attack you. I’m not here to break into your store,” Porter said she told Frank and Gene Charness. “What I will do is stand in front of this store and guard this store while you take a break.”

A weary Frank Charness sat with Porter outside of the store for awhile. She eventually told him to go back into Warehouse Liquors as the groups of people outside of the store were getting agitated.

Porter thought she could calm them down on her own. She told the people looting Warehouse Liquors was a Black-owned store, thinking that would prevent further damage.

“I just know I’m trying to protect these people and this store. I don’t know why,” Porter said. “But it was something that told me to go back and do that.”

As Porter guarded the store, a group of young men started harassing her and threatening her, saying, “Don’t make me beat your ass like I beat that man in the store,” she said. Some said the owners of the store were racist and told Porter she should step aside to let them in. She refused.

A different group of men also approached, telling Porter, “Sis, if you need any protection, let me know,” she said. But she ignored their offers — and later saw them shooting nearby.

“Don’t kill anybody on my behalf thinking that you’re doing it for me,” Porter said she thought.

Through it all, Porter refused Gene Charness’ offer to bring her water or let her rest.

Though Warehouse Liquors had been damaged and Gene Charness attacked before Porter’s arrival, she kept her guard from midnight onwards.

“She stayed that way for about two hours guarding the door. She wouldn’t come in, she wouldn’t take a bottle of water,” Gene Charness said.

After a while things settled down and Porter left.

Gene Charness might have never known who she was if not for an instagram post by his wife, Leslee Charness.

View this post on Instagram

Sorry for the silence in communication on our end. We’ve been doing our best to respond to as many of your caring messages as we can. You keep bringing tears to our eyes. If you know Gene, he won’t stop working until we’re back up and running as soon and possible. We should have an insurance agent to the shop by this weekend to properly assess our damages. Until then, we won’t be able to properly clean or work on restocking. In case you missed it, we were persuaded to start a gofundme to help our rebuild. It’s difficult to explain, but we just wanted to express our deepest gratitudes to everyone who has contributed. We can’t wait to see your beautiful faces again. In the meantime, we just wanted to share some positivity. Gene’s wife wanted to post this message: “We would like to thank a compassionate, fiercely brave 22 year old woman by the name of Cici. She pleaded with a group of looters, keeping them from re-entering the shop and continuing their attempts at assualt. For hours she kept them at bay, potentially saving the lives of my Husband and Son. You are truly an angel. Wherever you are Cici, we would love to properly meet you one day. 🖤” – Leslee

A post shared by Warehouse Liquors (@warehouseliquors) on

“I just wanted to reach out. I was just hoping that, you know, I could get in touch with her … thank her in person. And I hope to still do that,” Leslee Charness said.

As luck would have it, Porter saw the post through a friend and commented on it. Gene and Leslee’s niece has been in touch with Porter and they hope to reunite in person.

But Porter dismissed her actions.

“I’m no guardian angel,” Porter said. “I just helped out a neighbor.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.