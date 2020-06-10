Block Club Chicago
Off-Duty Police Officer Dies After Being Found In Home With High Carbon Monoxide

The officer, 36, died Tuesday night after being found in an Albany Park home. A woman, 29, was in critical condition.

Kelly Bauer

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago Police officer died Tuesday night after being found in a home with high levels of carbon monoxide, officials said.

At 7:54 p.m., the officer, who was a 36-year-old man, and a 29-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside a home in the 3900 block of West Ainslie Street, police said.

The two were taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The officer was pronounced dead, and the woman was in critical condition.

The officer, Xu Meng, was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials could not immediately confirm the officer died from carbon monoxide poisoning, but the Fire Department said on Twitter there had been a high level of carbon monoxide found at the home.

The Fire Department measured a carbon monoxide level of 140 ppm. Carbon monoxide at that level for a sustained period can lead to death.

