Featured Story
Where Will Migrants Go When Their 60-Day Shelter Stays Expire? Volunteers Blast City’s ‘Reckless’ Process
Advocates question if the city’s policies will transition people into stable living — and they warn some people may try to return to police districts for help.
Sign up for our free, daily newsletter to get the latest updates.
Get The Latest News
Latest News
What To KNow
How To Help Migrants In Chicago As Winter Approaches
CHICAGO — As seasons change and more buses with migrants arrive in Chicago, nonprofits and mutual aid groups need financial help and donated goods now…
How Does The Expansion Of Work Permit Eligibility Affect Venezuelans In Chicago? Here’s What To Know
CHICAGO — Thousands of Venezuelan migrants in Chicago will likely be eligible for work authorization and protection from deportation due to a recent move by…
¿Cómo Impacta La Expansión De La Elegibilidad De Permisos De Trabajo A Los Venezolanos En Chicago?
CHICAGO — Miles de migrantes venezolanos en Chicago probablemente serán elegibles para autorización de trabajo y protección contra la deportación debido a un reciente movimiento…
Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year.
Block Club Chicago y Borderless Magazine siguieron a 10 de los miles de migrantes venezolanos enviados a Chicago como parte de la maniobra política del gobernador de Texas, Abbott, este año.
From City Hall
Portage Park’s St. Bartholomew School Building Will House At Least 300 Migrants
An informational meeting to share details on the plan is set to take place in the coming weeks, Ald. Ruth Cruz said.
Brighton Park Tent Encampment Construction On Hold For At Least A Week, City Lawyer Says
An environmental report released by the city Friday found the site “safe for temporary residential” after remediation efforts. But construction will not move forward until final sign-off from the State of Illinois, officials said Monday.
Amundsen Park Won’t Be Migrant Shelter As Park Programs Set To Resume
Neighbors blasted plans to use the park’s field house, but the plan was scrapped with as other shelters have launched and fewer migrants have arrived.
More Stories
17 Churches To Become Migrant Shelters As City Hurries To Provide Housing For Winter
The churches can house 20 migrants each as part of a new city partnership with faith groups to get people out of the cold.
Brighton Park Base Camp For Migrants To Break Ground Wednesday, City Says
Crews are prepping the Brighton Park lot that is set to be a controversial winterized tent camp for migrants, with construction to start Wednesday.
Southeast Mutual Aid Helping Migrants, Neighbors Alike: ‘There Will Always Be A Need’
From clothes to art therapy and toiletries to beauty supplies, organizers are building on community care established during COVID-19 to support anyone in need.