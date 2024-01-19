LINCOLN SQUARE — Zero-waste general store The Eco Flamingo has expanded to offer events such as farmers markets and workshops focused on sustainability.

The shop, 4750 N. Rockwell Ave., opened in 2020 to offer ethically sourced products in no packaging, or 100 percent compostable or recyclable packaging. Needing more space for storage, the owners signed a lease in July to take over the storefront next door, said co-owner Bethany Barbouti.

“But the space was really big. So we turned half of it into our storage and workshop area,” she said. “The other half was this really nice, open area.”

The owners experimented with running events out of the unused portion of the new space, which led to the creation of The Sustainability Center.

The owners have organized mending circles where people get together and work on their sewing projects, plus workshops on flower arrangements, pressings with a local vendor with a flower farm in Lincoln Square and a cookie-making event over the holidays, Barbouti said.

“We really wanted to focus on sustainability, community, education and self sufficiency, which led to us hosting a lot of different workshops on mending and darning so people can fix their own clothes,” Barbouti said. “We used the space as an art gallery, and people have also used the space for meetings and other gatherings.”

A flower arranging workshop at The Sustainability Center. Credit: Provided.

The center is an extension of the education and outreach Echo already does with customers to help them live a sustainable, “zero-waste” lifestyle, Barbouti said.

“Echo is a chance to teach more people about how to put less trash into the waste stream, which is fabulous. But with the center, we’re taking it a step further with upcycling, reusing what you already have to make it something new and fresh,” she said. “We’re doing more classes, as we find teachers and lecturers, and things like that, on how to do fun things that are better for the planet.”

The space also allowed Echo’s owners to test out a farmers market in November that proved popular enough to continue every week, Barbouti said.

“We get a lot of requests as well from different artisans and food producers about doing consignments in the store. But we have so many products that it’s really kind of hard to keep up with it,” Barbouti said. “But we really want to support local makers, and so one of the first things when did when we got the space is we registered as a farmers market with city.”

The owners hope to run the market year-round so vendors like Kaleido Greens can sell their products rain, freeze or shine, Barbouti said.

“In the winter, it’s harder to find fresh produce. But Rob from Kaleido Greens does hydroponic salad greens and herbs all year round. He’s signed up for the market every week, so he’ll be there all the time,” Barbouti said.

The farmers market is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays at 4756 N. Rockwell St. Check out more events at the center here. You can reach out to the owners here to find out how to sign up to be a market vendor, teach a workshop and more.

The Eco Flamingo is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

