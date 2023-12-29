CHICAGO — The Park District is offering free access to 71 fitness centers through Jan. 7 as part of its Free Fitness Centers Week program.

“Our goal is to motivate our residents to increase physical activity minutes by walking, swimming, weightlifting, running, yoga and much more, not only to improve physical health, but to elevate their moods, and boost their overall mental health,” according to a Park District news release.

Park District fitness centers are located across the city and have gyms with workout machines, weights and other fitness equipment. The Park District typically charges for monthly, quarterly and yearly access to the gyms.

All of the city-run fitness centers are free for Chicago residents to access until Jan. 7. The Park District is encouraging people to pre-register for the centers they plan to visit.

The Park District’s wellness department is also offering workout routine examples and nutrition tips to residents who participate in Free Fitness Centers Week.

Information about fitness center hours and locations is on the Park District website.

