LINCOLN SQUARE — City officials are asking neighbors for ideas on how to improve the Western Avenue stop on the Brown Line.

Ald. Matt Martin (47th) previously helped secure more than $20 million to repair and upgrade the public transit hub in the heart of Lincoln Square.

Before a design is finalized, Martin’s office and CTA officials are hosting a virtual meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday to solicit ideas from neighbors on the improvements.

The meeting is the first of several planned to address the station’s upgrades, said Josh Mark, Martin’s chief of staff.

“The CTA is going to show the different areas that are eligible for work,” Mark said. “And we’re also seeking preliminary feedback to help direct the scope and direction of the designs.”

In April, the city’s transit board announced up to $19 million in repairs and improvements for the Western Brown Line station. Last year, City Council approved $8 million in tax increment financing dollars to support the upgrades.

Planned renovations include improvements to the station’s lighting, signs and drainage, and replacement of the elevators, which are frequently out of service, according to city documents.

The station’s bus turnaround, walkway entrances, staircases, station house exterior, plaza, mezzanine and platforms will also be renovated, according to planning documents.

In addition to the funds from the Western Avenue North TIF, the project’s funding will come from a combination of federal and state sources, according to city records.

The Western Brown Line station makeover is part of the Lincoln Square master plan to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

