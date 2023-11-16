ROGERS PARK — A Yellow Line train crashed into machinery near the Howard Red Line station Thursday morning, injuring multiple people, according to reports.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. Photos from ABC7’s Jeanette Hudson show a badly damaged train car — its end caved in — on tracks near CTA machinery.

Fifteen ambulances were responding to the scene, according to the Fire Department. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), speaking during a livestream shortly after the crash, said it was possible the train’s conductor had a medical emergency.

“We know there are injuries,” Hadden said. “I don’t know the extent of the damage.”

CTA Yellow Line train crashed into a piece of railroad construction equipment near Howard Station. Multiple people injured. Several ambulances, fire trucks, & CTA crew members working to get everyone off the 2 train cars. Chicago Ave is blocked between Howard & Oakton.

The Chicago and Evanston fire departments responded to the crash, where a fire was struck, the Chicago agency shared on Twitter.

The Red Line has been suspended between Howard Street and Belmont, with buses in service to act as shuttles between the closed stops, the CTA said in a service update. Purple and Yellow line trains are also suspended.

The Evanston Fire Department said it was rescuing Purple Line passengers from a train that lost power after the derailment.

CTA has only described the incident as “Fire Department activity.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.

