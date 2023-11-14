JEFFERSON PARK — A speakeasy-themed dinner theater will come to Jefferson Park early next year, replacing the closed Galvin’s Public House.

Vito’s Vault, 5901 W. Lawrence Ave., could open by Valentine’s Day, owner Mark Forrest Virkler said. Galvin’s, a long-standing Irish pub, closed over a month ago, Virkler said.

At Vito’s, guests will be able to enjoy dinner and watch a 1920s-style musical revue.

“Dinner theaters are kind of a dying art. There’s not many of them around anymore,” Virkler said. “And I think it’s just a great way to spend an evening for celebrations, birthday parties, wedding rehearsals, anniversaries.”

The inside of the 5901 W. Lawrence Ave. building, formerly Galvin’s Public House, is being transformed into Vito’s Vault. Credit: Provided/Mark Forrest Virkler

For years, Virkler worked at Tommy Gun’s Garage, another 1920s-themed spot that offered dinner and a show in the South Loop. But Tommy’s closed during the pandemic, and Virkler wanted to start a similar interactive experience elsewhere, he said.

When the owner of Galvin’s told him the location was up for grabs, Virkler jumped at the opportunity, he said.

Vito’s Vault operator and actor Mark Forrest Virkler poses as his character Vito. Vito is the host of the 1920s musical revue that will be performed at Virkler’s business. Credit: Provided/Mark Forrest Virkler

To visit the speakeasy, guests will need to share a password to get past a giant vault door into the main room. Cast members dressed in character will serve them appetizers, drinks and dinner before hopping onstage.

Their show will combine 1920s songs like those by Cole Porter and George Gershwin with silly sketch comedy in the vein of Abbott and Costello. It will be hosted by the character Vito, whom Virkler will sometimes play.

Since the show is set during Prohibition, actors dressed as cops will pretend to raid the audience, pulling people onstage for a sobriety test, Virkler said.

“It’s really just a lot of fun,” Virkler said. “It’s very unique. There’s nothing like it around.”

He said he’s hoping to create a “standout place” that can fill the big shoes left by the popular Galvin’s.

Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce executive director Bella Ventresca said she celebrated numerous milestones at the pub. Friends enjoyed their first legal drinks there when they turned 21, she held her baby shower for her first child there, her husband celebrated his 40th birthday there, she said.

But though she’s sad to see the pub go, Ventresca said she can’t wait to see how Vito’s Vault helps revive the location.

“This isn’t just a building. It’s part of this community,” Ventresca said. “And I’m sure it will stay part of this community.”

