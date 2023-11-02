WEST TOWN — Riders along a stretch of the Blue Line will have to take a free shuttle bus instead of the train to get between Downtown and Logan Square this weekend.

The Chicago Transit Authority is making signal improvements between the Clark/Lake and Western (O’Hare) stations 10 p.m. Friday-4 a.m. Monday.

During that time, bus service will replace all trains between the impacted Blue Line stations, which includes the Damen, Division, Chicago and Grand stops.

Exact shuttle bus boarding locations at each location can be found here.

Train service will be replaced by shuttle buses this weekend on a section of the Blue Line between Bucktown and Downtown Credit: Provided

