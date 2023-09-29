Here’s What $16,000 A Month Will Get You In An Ultra-Luxury Fulton Market Penthouse

FULTON MARKET — Ever pass a high-rise and wonder what it looks like inside? Or what a penthouse view gets you? Here’s a look inside The Row, one of Fulton Market’s latest luxury apartment complexes to hit the market.

Located at 164 N. Peoria St., the 495-foot-tall building is easily recognizable amid Fulton Market’s growing skyline, with aluminum channels on its facade designed to emulate the nearby “L” tracks.

Opened in June and already 80 percent leased, the building brings 300 apartments, 60 of them affordable, to the neighborhood.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Row, 164 N. Peoria St., is one of Fulton Market’s latest luxury apartment complexes. Photographed on Sept. 28, 2023.

Apartments include convertibles and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as six penthouses on the top two floors. Since pre-leasing began in March, all of the affordable units are occupied, as are four of the six penthouses and a majority of the market-rate units.

The 60 affordable units are rented to households with incomes of no more than 50 percent of the area medium income, which is $38,650 for one person or $49,650 for a household of three people.

Executives with Related Management Company, which manages The Row, told Block Club Chicago over 700 people applied for the income-restricted units. A waitlist started within 30 minutes of the applications going live in February.

The market rates for the available units vary: $2,775 for a convertible unit, $4,925-$6,950 for a two-bedroom and $6,495-$10,095 for a three-bedroom.

Market-rate units include full-size, in-unit washers and dryers, roller shades and resident-controlled smart thermostats.

Want the best of the best? The last remaining penthouses are marked at $15,250 and $16,250 a month.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The kitchen and living room in a unit on the 33rd floor has sweeping skyline views at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A bedroom in a unit on the 33rd floor.

The penthouses are both three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom units. Each comes with sweeping views of the city with an expansive private terrace, heated floors, motorized shades, 12-foot ceilings and top-of-the-line appliances.

A second entrance offers direct access to the corridor near the bedrooms for a more discreet entry or exit.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The large kitchen and living area of a penthouse unit on the 43rd floor of The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A penthouse unit on the 43rd floor has sweeping views of Chicago.

Amenities for The Row residents include a 13,800-square-foot recreational deck on the west side of the building, a lap pool, outdoor grilling kitchens, a green space with lounging hammocks and two fire pits with seating overlooking the city.

The fitness club, located on the sixth floor, is outfitted with several Peloton bikes, treadmills and a variety of weightlifting equipment. There’s also an outdoor workout space and a general wellness room.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The rooftop pool at The Row.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The rooftop deck at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Also on the sixth floor is a children’s play suite equipped with toys, games and educational programming on the television.

The Row has a coworking space accessible to all residents with multiple booths, group tables, two meeting rooms and a phone booth for private calls.

The common areas from the coworking space to the lobby and beyond have a mix of commissioned and collected artwork from both local and international artists.

Take an intimate look at The Row below:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The children’s playroom in The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Bedrooms have a sweeping view of the city and attached bathroom in a penthouse unit on the 43rd floor of The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The gym in The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A community room at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago An office space in a unit on the 33rd floor has sweeping skyline views at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A custom light fixture in the lobby of The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A community room at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St., one of Fulton Market’s latest luxury apartment complexes. Photographed on Sept. 28, 2023.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A bedroom in a unit on the 33rd floor has sweeping skyline views at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The lobby at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A community room at The Row, 164 N. Peoria St.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The rooftop deck and dining area at The Row.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Row, 164 N. Peoria St., is one of Fulton Market’s latest luxury apartment complexes.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The rooftop pool at The Row.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A bedroom in a unit on the 33rd floor has sweeping skyline views at The Row.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Row, 164 N. Peoria St., is one of Fulton Market’s latest luxury apartment complexes. Photographed on Sept. 28, 2023.

