Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Rogers Park Couple Get Lifetime Achievement Award For Work Performing And Preserving Middle Ages Music

Rogers Park residents Ellen Hargis and David Douglass are the longtime artistic directors of the Newberry Consort, which performs music from the Medieval to Renaissance periods.

Joe Ward
7:55 AM CDT on Jul 28, 2022
David Douglass and Ellen Hargis
Provided
  • Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — A local husband-and-wife team that led one of the country’s foremost early music ensembles has called it a career, having earned a lifetime achievement award for their work preserving and performing centuries-old art.

Rogers Park residents Ellen Hargis and David Douglass retired in the spring from their roles as co-artistic directors of The Newberry Consort, an ensemble that performs and records music from roughly the Medieval to Renaissance periods.

Their last performance as leaders of the consort took place in April, when the couple decided to retire after 40 years of showcasing early European music. This month, Hargis and Douglass were given a lifetime achievement award from the nonprofit Early Music America.

“It’s been an honor to hold this dream job, to create all these programs and to work with our stellar roster of musicians,” Hargis said. “We are ready for other challenges and are delighted to pass the baton to the next generation.”

Douglass, a violinist, began performing with the Newberry Consort in 1986, when the Newberry Library formed the group to spread awareness of early music. He became the consort’s artistic director in 2007, when the group became independent of the Newberry Library.

Hargis, a singer, joined her husband as co-artistic director in 2007.

Douglass and Hargis met in 1973 at Oakland University. The undergrads began performing with the school’s early music group, providing the basis for their careers as musicians and ensemble leaders.

The couple wed in 1979 and moved from Boston to Rogers Park in 2000.

With the Newberry Consort, the couple performs music mainly from the 13th to 18th centuries. In 2016, the couple helped stage a production of Elizabethan-era songs and jigs for the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death. They have also taken on 16th century Mexican musical works and Civil War-era American compositions.

The consort has leaned on the Newberry Library’s collection of early music books and other documentation.

“They discovered music that no one else had ever seen and brought it to life, making it not only beautiful but accessible,” Liza Malamut, who succeeded Hargis and Douglass as artistic director, said in a statement. “I know that my colleagues and I owe much to their work and will for generations to come.”

Hargis and Douglass will remain as advisers to the Newberry Consort as it moves forward without their leadership for the first time in 15 years.

“We have been fortunate to be teachers and mentors of many talented and dedicated young artists who are already new leaders in the field,” the couple said in a statement.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Rogers Park Couple Get Lifetime Achievement Award For Work Performing And Preserving Middle Ages Music

Rogers Park residents Ellen Hargis and David Douglass are the longtime artistic directors of the Newberry Consort, which performs music from the Medieval to Renaissance periods.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 minute ago

This Couple Bought An Affordable Home Near The Bloomingdale Trail Thanks To Logan Square’s New Community Land Trust

The Here To Stay Community Land Trust is designed to counteract rapid displacement in the Logan Square area.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
6 minutes ago

Randolph Street Market Is Back With Vintage, Art, Jewelry, Décor And More This Weekend

The world-class market returns with 175 vendors from across North America. The market runs Saturday and Sunday.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Melody Mercado
11 minutes ago

Thresholds, A North Center Nonprofit, Gets $1 Million To Renovate Building Providing Mental Health Services For Youths

Buoyed by the federal funding, Thresholds leaders expect to begin renovations later this year to upgrade the building where their youth services have been based since the 1980s.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
14 minutes ago

See more stories