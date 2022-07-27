Skip to contents

South Chicago, East Side

South Side Group Hosting Community Bike Ride Saturday To Advocate For Better Cycling Infrastructure

There will be a wellness pop-up with local groups in East Side after Saturday's bike ride.

Maia McDonald
8:16 AM CDT on Jul 27, 2022
A family bikes at Promontory Point during hot summery weather on May 10, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

EAST SIDE — A neighborhood group will host a community bike ride Saturday to advocate for bicyclists on the South Side.

We Keep You Rollin’ Bike and Wellness Group will host its seventh annual Lucas Legacy Bike Ride 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to meet at 130th Street and Eberhart Avenue, and everyone must wear helmets to participate, according to a Facebook post.

This year’s bike ride is to “engage area residents and offer cycling as a means to better wellness, while touring the valuable assets in the community,” group founder Dee Lucas said.

People can bring bikes from home, use a loaner bike or use an e-scooter. Those who need loaner bikes or scooters can call or text at 773-344-4524 for help. Helmets will be provided for free for those in need.

After the bike ride, there will be a wellness pop-up noon-3 p.m. with giveaways and raffles. Local groups, including the Calumet Heritage area and Golden Gate Homeowners Association, will have information tables.

We Keep Rollin’ Bike and Wellness Group advocates for safe cycling and better biking infrastructure, including adding more trails and protected bike lanes on the Far South Side. To learn more, email Lucas at deelucas2002@yahoo.com.

Maia McDonald

