Land & Lake’s Ravenswood Restaurant Opens Friday In Former Fountainhead Spot

RAVENSWOOD — Land & Lake is opening a restaurant in Ravenswood Friday in the old Fountainhead spot.

The restaurant, which specializes in modern takes on classic American dishes and craft cocktails, opens 4 p.m. Friday at 1970 W. Montrose Ave. The hours this week will be 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant will reopen next week 4-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

“The restaurant will focus on expanding to dinner service daily and then weekend brunch in the coming weeks,” LM Restaurant Group’s communications director Lauren Hammond said.

The Montrose Avenue spot is Land & Lake’s third location, following outposts in Andersonville and Downtown.

Renovations doubled the restaurant’s capacity to 160 seats and a more comfortable rooftop patio, Hammond said.

The patio now has a dumbwaiter to allow customers to enjoy the restaurant’s full menu while seated there, Hammond said.

“The large covered bar area is complete with ceiling fans and umbrellas provide shade to the open rooftop making the space the perfect place to enjoy a beautiful Chicago day,” she said.

The new owners also whitewashed brick walls to accent the dining area, Hammond said. They also commissioned Chicago artist Jason Brammer create a custom wall mural depicting a composite street view of historically significant buildings in Ravenswood including All Saints Episcopal Church, Krause Music Store building, the Dr. Wallace C. Abbott House and the Deagan Building, Hammond said.

The menu is similar to the Andersonville location and features items like a buffalo marinated crispy cauliflower with fried onions and a vegan corn sauce; a burger with American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions and Thousand Island dressing; and a 15oz boneless seared half chicken with garlic, olive and thyme, served with fresh cut fries and house pickles, said Lauren Hammond, Hammond said.

“Given the restaurant’s proximity to Chicago’s famed Malt Row, Land & Lake Ravenswood will focus on highlighting locally brewed beers and craft cocktails using locally and regionally distilled liquors, Hammond said.

Cocktails include Strawberry Fields made with CH Distillery rum and Amargo de Chile, strawberry simple syrup and lime juice; the Bourbon Mule made with with Jeppson’s Bourbon, lime juice and ginger beer; and the Mango sparkling cocktail made with with Rhine Hall mango brandy, simple syrup, lemon juice and sparkling wine, she said.

Fountainhead closed after 10 years in the neighborhood in November 2020, among numerous restaurants and businesses forced to closed during the pandemic.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: