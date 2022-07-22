Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Ravenswood

Land & Lake’s Ravenswood Restaurant Opens Friday In Former Fountainhead Spot

The eatery is Land & Lake’s third location. Renovations include a new rooftop patio, more seating and a mural painted by a local artist featuring neighborhood buildings.

Alex V. Hernandez
12:20 PM CDT on Jul 22, 2022
Land & Lake's new Ravenswood location will feature craft cocktails and burgers made with locally sourced ingredients
Provided.
  • Credibility:

RAVENSWOOD — Land & Lake is opening a restaurant in Ravenswood Friday in the old Fountainhead spot.

The restaurant, which specializes in modern takes on classic American dishes and craft cocktails, opens 4 p.m. Friday at 1970 W. Montrose Ave. The hours this week will be 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant will reopen next week 4-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. Sunday. 

“The restaurant will focus on expanding to dinner service daily and then weekend brunch in the coming weeks,” LM Restaurant Group’s communications director Lauren Hammond said.

The Montrose Avenue spot is Land & Lake’s third location, following outposts in Andersonville and Downtown.

Renovations doubled the restaurant’s capacity to 160 seats and a more comfortable rooftop patio, Hammond said.

The patio now has a dumbwaiter to allow customers to enjoy the restaurant’s full menu while seated there, Hammond said.

“The large covered bar area is complete with ceiling fans and umbrellas provide shade to the open rooftop making the space the perfect place to enjoy a beautiful Chicago day,” she said.

The new owners also whitewashed brick walls to accent the dining area, Hammond said. They also commissioned Chicago artist Jason Brammer create a custom wall mural depicting a composite street view of historically significant buildings in Ravenswood including All Saints Episcopal Church, Krause Music Store building, the Dr. Wallace C. Abbott House and the Deagan Building, Hammond said.

The menu is similar to the Andersonville location and features items like a buffalo marinated crispy cauliflower with fried onions and a vegan corn sauce; a burger with American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions and Thousand Island dressing; and a 15oz boneless seared half chicken with garlic, olive and thyme, served with fresh cut fries and house pickles, said Lauren Hammond, Hammond said.

“Given the restaurant’s proximity to Chicago’s famed Malt Row, Land & Lake Ravenswood will focus on highlighting locally brewed beers and craft cocktails using locally and regionally distilled liquors, Hammond said.

Cocktails include Strawberry Fields made with CH Distillery rum and Amargo de Chile, strawberry simple syrup and lime juice; the Bourbon Mule made with with Jeppson’s Bourbon, lime juice and ginger beer; and the Mango sparkling cocktail made with with Rhine Hall mango brandy, simple syrup, lemon juice and sparkling wine, she said. 

Fountainhead closed after 10 years in the neighborhood in November 2020, among numerous restaurants and businesses forced to closed during the pandemic.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Here’s How Mayor Lightfoot Will Pick The New 43rd Ward Alderperson For Lincoln Park

The 43rd Ward covers most of Lincoln Park and includes portions of other Near North Side communities.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Kelly Bauer
20 minutes ago

2 Men, Including Bystander, Wounded During Shootout With Police In Pilsen, Top Cop Says

The shooting happened Friday morning along a busy part of 18th Street, but police say it is not yet clear whether the two men were wounded by gunshots from police or the person who allegedly shot at them.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Gunfire Erupts During Shakespeare In The Park Performance On The West Side

One mom, who had her kids lay down to shield them from the gunfire, said she is rethinking taking them to future summer events. No child should have to "experience this because of where they live," she said.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
2 hours ago

15,000 More Monkeypox Vaccines Are Coming To Chicago. Here’s Who Can Get Vaccinated And How To Stay Safe

Officials are trying to stem the spread of the virus, but cases been "increasing quite quickly" — and Chicago has been an "epicenter for this outbreak," health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

See more stories