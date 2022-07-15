Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Wear Masks Indoors, Get Vaccinated And Tested As COVID BA.5 Spreads, County Health Officials Say

BA.4 and BA.5 are spreading in Cook County, but residents can take steps to protect themselves, according to the health department.

Kelly Bauer
11:33 AM CDT on Jul 15, 2022
Angel Salgado, 5, receives his second COVID-19 vaccine from David Palma at Esperanza Health Centers Brighton Park on April 4, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — County health officials are encouraging residents to wear masks and take other precautions as COVID-19’s highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 variants spread.

BA.4 and BA.5 are more contagious than past variants of COVID-19, which could lead to more people becoming infected and needing to be hospitalized, according to a Cook County Department of Public Health news release. But there are steps people can take to protect themselves, according to the agency.

People can get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, as the vaccines greatly lower the chance someone will get seriously ill or die from the virus, according to the health department.

Health department officials also urged people to wear masks when indoors in public, to socialize outdoors if possible and avoid poorly ventilated indoor settings and to get tested if they’re at risk of spreading COVID-19.

People who get COVID-19 and are high risk from the virus can also seek treatment, which is most effective when started early, according to the health department.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Wear Masks Indoors, Get Vaccinated And Tested As COVID BA.5 Spreads, County Health Officials Say

BA.4 and BA.5 are spreading in Cook County, but residents can take steps to protect themselves, according to the health department.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
55 minutes ago

Ald. Harry Osterman Won’t Seek Reelection After Three Terms As Edgewater, Uptown Alderman

Ald. Harry Osterman was elected to the City Council in 2011 after time spent as a state representative. He announced Friday he will not seek another term as alderman.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

Man Who Threatened To Shoot North Coast Music Fest Was Arrested For Attacking Mom, Officials Say

Officers had investigated an Algonquin man's threats against the festival before he attacked his mom, police said.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
1 hour ago

Helfeld’s Deli Opens This Weekend In Wicker Park With New York Bagel & Bialy On The Menu

The North Avenue deli is holding a soft opening this weekend after months of delays with a limited menu, focusing on bagel sandwiches and baked goods like rugelach, banana bread and blintzes.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
2 hours ago

See more stories