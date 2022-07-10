Old Town Restaurant Raising Money For Injured Staffers After Car Careens Into Outdoor Patio, Injuring 6 People

OLD TOWN — A popular Old Town bar and restaurant is raising money to support injured staff after a car jumped a curb on Wells Street and careened into its outdoor dining patio, injuring at least six people, including two restaurant employees.

According to police and fire officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, when a silver Lexus sedan was traveling southbound and attempted to pass a Prius heading in the same direction. But the car clipped the Prius, causing it to lose control and “jump the curb” at 1248 N. Wells St., according to a preliminary police report.

The vehicle then hit multiple people who were dining at Uproar restaurant’s outdoor patio. Police said the driver fled the scene — a detail confirmed by social media posts from the restaurant and witnesses. The Prius driver was not injured, police said.

According to police, five people were taken to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in good condition; a 26-year-old man, who sustained bruising to the back; a 32-year-old man, who sustained a laceration to the elbow; and a 26-year-old woman, who sustained an injured foot, according to police.

Two women, ages 26 and 24, suffered broken legs and were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.. A fire department spokesman said a sixth person was also injured, but did not need to go to the hospital.

A media spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter that the vehicle was stolen and was attempting to flee when the accident occurred.

Police said early Saturday that nobody was in custody regarding the incident. In an email to Block Club, a police department spokesman said they could not immediately confirm that the car was stolen.

In social media posts, Dante Deiana, a partner in the Uproar restaurant’s ownership group, said that two of the restaurant’s staff sustained injuries and that the driver of the car did not check on the injured staff or restaurant patrons before fleeing. He thanked the Chicago fire and police departments for their quick response.

“Tonight a car was stolen, driven recklessly down a major street, Wells, and crashed into our restaurant,” Deiana wrote on Twitter. “Please be safe and aware of your surroundings at all times. And take care of each other. It’s scary times.”

Deiana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uproar said on its Instagram page that it was open Saturday in an effort to raise funds for its injured staffers. The restaurant has set up a GoFundMe that has raised more than $24,000 as of Saturday evening.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” the Uproar staff wrote on the GoFundMe. “We are hopeful that by coming together as a community, we can assist those harmed to a speedy recovery.”

