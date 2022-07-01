Veggie Bingo Returns To The Hideout To Raise Money For Community Gardens

WICKER PARK — Veggie Bingo, a weekly family-friendly fundraiser for Chicago Community Gardens, is returning to the patio at The Hideout.

Local celebrities will lead two-hour bingo games with Vienna Beef hot dogs and prizes from local businesses The grand prize is fresh produce from local, urban farms.

The event runs Wednesdays through Aug. 31 at 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games typically run 6-8 p.m., according to a news release. Children are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is $10 and includes one bingo card, according to the news release. Additional bingo cards can be bought for $4 or three cards for $10.

Tickets for the first Veggie Bingo can be bought here.

All proceeds from Veggie Bingo go to NeighborSpace, the only nonprofit urban land trust in Chicago that preserves and sustains gardens on behalf of community groups, according to the news release.

Credit: Provided//The Hideout Veggie Bingo returns to The Hideout on Wednesdays from July 6 until August 31.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: