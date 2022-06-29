Swastikas Drawn On Minority-Owned Jefferson Park Businesses: ‘It Definitely Feels Targeted’

JEFFERSON PARK — Three Far Northwest Side businesses were tagged with swastikas Tuesday night, owners said.

Three neighboring businesses, all owned and operated by people of color, were hit with swastikas on their back doors, a front sign and a van belonging to one of the businesses.

Black swastikas were painted on Supreme Smoke Shop, 4766 N. Milwaukee Ave., Cannabist, a dispensary at 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave. and Indigenous government office Ho-Chunk Nation at 4738 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The tagging happened late Tuesday, said Arcan Abuhashish, owner of Supreme Smoke Shop.

Abuhashish, who is Arab, said the incident feels targeted toward non-white businesses along the block. He believes he knows who the offender is and has seen him before in the area, he said.

“The dispensary has all types of nationalities that work there and Ho-Chunk is Native … it definitely feels targeted,” Abuhashish said. “The point is he knows what he’s doing.”

LizMarie Palomo, Midwest general manager for Cannabist, agreed that the incident feels targeted and looks racially motivated.

“We have a lot of minorities who work here,” Palomo said, who is Latina. “It feels targeted but who knows.”

Both business owners said nothing like this has happened before but that it’s concerning and “it sucks,” Abuhashish said.

The dispensary has cameras in its alley and Palomo filed a police report and turned the footage over to police, she said.

“I am confident we can work together to figure out who it is so they don’t do this anymore,” she said.

Police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli confirmed the tagging and Area Five detectives are investigating. No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation’s street operations team will remove the graffiti as soon as possible, spokesperson Mimi Simon said.

Daniel Egel-Weiss, a vocal member of the Northwest Side’s Jewish community, expressed concern and surprise over the tagging and said it’s important to speak up against any kind of hate toward nonwhite communities.

“This shows the danger to all minority commuities in the US right now,” Egel-Weiss said. Targeting any minority community is an attack on all minorities. It’s clear the people who want to target [us] know how to focus their anger. It’s important that all groups and condemn this activity … it impacts everybody.”

Anti-Semitic incidents and vandalism have been on the rise locally and nationally recently, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Such incidents rose 34 percent in 2021 over the previous year, according to the organization.

Earlier this month, a man was seen on video giving a Nazi salute before scrawling racist images outside an Avondale restaurant. Jewish institutions in West Ridge were vandalized and tagged with Nazi imagery earlier this year.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.