Is Your Pool Open This Summer? Check With Our Guide

CHICAGO — The Park District is set to open 37 pools this summer — but more than half of the city’s public pools won’t be open for the season, officials announced Tuesday.

The district is facing a lifeguard shortage that has made it difficult to hire enough personnel for all Chicago’s beaches and pools. It was unclear for months if any of the city’s public pools would open, but the Park District announced some will open July 5.

Wondering if your neighborhood pool is open? We put together a list of all 77 pools and their status. We’ll update it if more pools open or close.

Here’s the list:

Abbott Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Ada Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Agricultural High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Altgeld Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Amundsen High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Armour Suare Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Austin Town Hall Park Pool: Opening

Avalon Pool: Opening

Avondale Pool: Opening

Bessemer Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Blackhawk Pool: Opening

Bogan High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

California Pool: Opening

Carver Park Pool: Opening

Chase Pool: Opening

Clark (John) Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Columbus Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Cornell Square Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Curie High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Davis Square Park Pool: Opening

Don Nash Community Center Pool: Opening

Douglass Pool: Opening

Dvorak Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Dyett High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Ekchart Park Pool: Opening

Ellis Park Pool: Opening

Fernwood Park Pool: Opening

Fosco Park Pool: Opening

Foster Pool: Opening

Franklin Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Fuller Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Gage Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Garfield Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Gill Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Gompers Park Pool: Opening

Grand Crossing Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Hale Pool: Opening

Hamilton Pool: Opening

Hamlin Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Harris Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Harrison Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Hayes Pool: Opening

Hirsch High School Swimming Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Holstein Pool: Opening

Homan Square Park Pool: Opening

Humboldt Park Pool: Opening

Independence Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Jefferson Memorial Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Kelly High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Kennedy Park Pool: Opening

Kosciuszko Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

La Follette Park Pool: Opening

Lindblom Pool: Opening

Mann Park Pool: Opening

Mather High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

McGuane Park Pool: Opening

McKinley Park Pool: Opening

Mt. Greenwood Pool: Not opening as of June 28

National Teachers Academy Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Norwood Pool: Opening

Oakdale Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Ogden Pool: Opening

Palmer Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Ping Tom Memorial Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Piotrowski Park Pool: Opening

Portage Pool, indoor: Not opening as of June 28

Portage Pool, outdoor: Opening

Pulaski Park Pool: Opening

Ridge Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Riis Pool: Not opening as of June 28

River Pool: Opening

Rosenblum (South Shore High School) Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Russell Square Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Senka (Solorio High School) Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Shabbona Pool: Opening

Sheridan Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Sherman Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Sherwood (Englewood Technical Prep Academy) Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Smith Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Stanton Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Sullivan High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Taylor Park Pool: Opening

Trumbull Pool: Opening

Tuley Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Union Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Uplift High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Washington Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Welles Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Wentworth (Kennedy High School Pool): Not opening as of June 28

Wentworth Gardens Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

West Pullman Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Whitney Young High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Wrightwood Pool: Not opening as of June 28

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: