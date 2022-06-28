Is Your Pool Open This Summer? Check With Our Guide

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — The Park District is set to open 37 pools this summer — but more than half of the city’s public pools won’t be open for the season, officials announced Tuesday.
The district is facing a lifeguard shortage that has made it difficult to hire enough personnel for all Chicago’s beaches and pools. It was unclear for months if any of the city’s public pools would open, but the Park District announced some will open July 5.
Wondering if your neighborhood pool is open? We put together a list of all 77 pools and their status. We’ll update it if more pools open or close.
Here’s the list:
Abbott Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Ada Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Agricultural High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Altgeld Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Amundsen High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Armour Suare Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Austin Town Hall Park Pool: Opening
Avalon Pool: Opening
Avondale Pool: Opening
Bessemer Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Blackhawk Pool: Opening
Bogan High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
California Pool: Opening
Carver Park Pool: Opening
Chase Pool: Opening
Clark (John) Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Columbus Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Cornell Square Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Curie High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Davis Square Park Pool: Opening
Don Nash Community Center Pool: Opening
Douglass Pool: Opening
Dvorak Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Dyett High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Ekchart Park Pool: Opening
Ellis Park Pool: Opening
Fernwood Park Pool: Opening
Fosco Park Pool: Opening
Foster Pool: Opening
Franklin Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Fuller Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Gage Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Garfield Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Gill Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Gompers Park Pool: Opening
Grand Crossing Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Hale Pool: Opening
Hamilton Pool: Opening
Hamlin Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Harris Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Harrison Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Hayes Pool: Opening
Hirsch High School Swimming Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Holstein Pool: Opening
Homan Square Park Pool: Opening
Humboldt Park Pool: Opening
Independence Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Jefferson Memorial Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Kelly High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Kennedy Park Pool: Opening
Kosciuszko Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
La Follette Park Pool: Opening
Lindblom Pool: Opening
Mann Park Pool: Opening
Mather High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
McGuane Park Pool: Opening
McKinley Park Pool: Opening
Mt. Greenwood Pool: Not opening as of June 28
National Teachers Academy Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Norwood Pool: Opening
Oakdale Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Ogden Pool: Opening
Palmer Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Ping Tom Memorial Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Piotrowski Park Pool: Opening
Portage Pool, indoor: Not opening as of June 28
Portage Pool, outdoor: Opening
Pulaski Park Pool: Opening
Ridge Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Riis Pool: Not opening as of June 28
River Pool: Opening
Rosenblum (South Shore High School) Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Russell Square Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Senka (Solorio High School) Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Shabbona Pool: Opening
Sheridan Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Sherman Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Sherwood (Englewood Technical Prep Academy) Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Smith Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Stanton Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Sullivan High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Taylor Park Pool: Opening
Trumbull Pool: Opening
Tuley Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Union Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Uplift High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Washington Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Welles Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Wentworth (Kennedy High School Pool): Not opening as of June 28
Wentworth Gardens Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
West Pullman Park Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Whitney Young High School Pool: Not opening as of June 28
Wrightwood Pool: Not opening as of June 28
