15-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After A Truck Driver Hit Him On The Southwest Side Last Week

CLEARING — A teenager from Garfield Ridge has died from his injuries three days after a truck driver hit him Friday near Midway Airport, police said.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6200 Block of South Austin Avenue, police said. Joshua Avina, 15, was crossing the street on his bike at the alley when a delivery truck driver heading south hit him, police spokesperson Steve Rusanov said, citing preliminary information.

Joshua was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a head injury, according to police. He died Monday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 65-year-old truck driver was not cited, police said. Authorities said Joshua lived about 1 mile northeast from where the crash occurred.

Joshua is at least the fourth child fatally struck by a driver this month.

Ja’lon James, 11, was killed in a hit-and-run June 16 in the 3300 block of West 16th Street. Two toddlers were killed within a few days on the North Side: 3-year-old Elizabeth Grace Shambrook was killed in Uptown on June 9, and a driver hit and killed 2-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas in Lincoln Square on June 2.

