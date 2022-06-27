Skip to contents

Sunny, Warm Days Expected For Chicago This Week

No rain is expected in Chicago until Friday, and most of the week will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Kelly Bauer
8:00 AM CDT on Jun 27, 2022
Children in Back of the Yards play in water from a fire hydrant during 100°F temperatures in Chicago on the first day of summer, June 21, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Lots of sun is coming to Chicago this week.

The week is expected to have sunny, dry skies Monday through Thursday, with temperatures gradually rising during the week.

Monday is expected to get as warm as 72 degrees, and there will be wind gusts up to 20 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday will hit 85 degrees and see more wind gusts.

Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to be 76 degrees, with wind gusts up to 15 mph.

Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week, with high of 93 predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday has a chance for rain showers in the morning, but the day will be partly sunny and is expected to hit 89 degrees.

Saturday will also have a chance for showers. The day will be cooler, with a high near 77 degrees, according to the weather agency. Sunday will stay mostly sunny, with a high of 78.

Kelly Bauer

