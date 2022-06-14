The Ultimate Guide To Juneteenth In Chicago: 50+ Barbecues, Parades And Other Ways To Celebrate This Year

CHICAGO — Organizers throughout the city are kicking off Juneteenth celebrations this week, marking the occasion with brunches, pop-up markets, parades and more.

Juneteenth — a mashup of the words “June” and “19th” — marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free enslaved people, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth was declared a federal and state holiday in 2021. Block Club rounded up more than 50 Juneteenth events. Have an event we should add? Email newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.

Credit: Mayor's Office A Juneteenth flag waves in Daley Plaza.

South Side

Juneteenth at Lawrence Hall

Free event with a barbecue, music, jumprope, cornhole and painting. Painting sessions start at 3 and 4 p.m.

Lawrence Hall, 1818 E. 71st St.

2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday

4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration of Peace

Head to the Roseland church for food, a bouncy house, spoken word performances, live music, a DJ, Princess Pamper truck, prayer tents, face painting, toy giveaways, raffles and contests, praise dance performances, performances by the Jesse White Tumblers and a fireworks show.

Allen Metropolitan CME Church, 10946 S. Lowe Ave.

Noon-9 p.m. Friday

Juneteenth Family Art and Wellness Celebration

This Juneteenth event features live painting, a banned and challenged book giveaway, art activities for children and young adults, live music, poetry and music exploration for children and families. Performers include Rashada Dawan and The Soul Collective, Boukhepra, Awthentik, Ayinde Cartman, the Azania Drum Ensemble and Moya Cultural Arts.

11840 S. Marshfield Drive

5:30-7:30 Friday

The Game Changers Presents: Free-Ish Friday Game Night

Family-friendly game night for those 12 and older hosted by WGCI’s Kyle Santillian with soul food, sweet tea, lemonade and whiskey. Those interested can register online.

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

6-9 p.m. Friday

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

XS Tennis is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration in Hyde Park.

XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 5336 S. State St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

Jeffery Manor Juneteenth 2022

Bradley Park organizers will have a basketball tournament, dance contest, information sharing and item swap opportunity for people to bring items to give away and exchange.

Bradley Park, 9729 S. Yates Blvd.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Kason Oliver and Christina Dunmars take a selfie on a motorcycle during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Washington Park in 2020.

Far South Community Development Corporation Juneteenth Bringing Communities Back Festival

Annual Juneteenth festival with giveaways, free food, a kids’ fun zone, vendors, a trolley tour, live music and family activities. Those interested in attending must register online.

Old Jewel’s parking lot, 11420 S. Halsted St.

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Juneteenth Community Picnic

Live entertainment, Black-owned businesses to shop from, a children’s area, a celebration of African cultures, and Black art, music and film. Tickets available online.

91st Street and Prospect Square

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

3rd Annual Beverly/Morgan Park Juneteenth Family Festival 2022

This annual event will have storytelling, African djembe drumming lessons, Thrive Cardio dancing, African dancing, food, live music, entertainment and vendors.

110th Place and Longwood Drive

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Family Reunion BBQ Picnic

Affinity Community Services will host an afternoon with food, music and live performances to celebrate Pride and Juneteenth. Those interested can register online.

Dan Ryan Woods, 83rd Street and Western Ave.

1-4 p.m. Saturday

Juneteenth Celebration Pop-Up Shop Event

Shop from pop-up vendors while having the chance to win prizes. There will be swag bags for the first 50 guests and hourly raffles.

1804 W. 103rd St.

1-5 p.m. Saturday

Black-A-Palooza: Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop and Showcase

Shop from local Black artists. All ages are welcome.

5401 S. Wentworth Ave.

1-6 p.m. Saturday

Central South Shore Area Council Juneteenth Family Funday

The Central South Shore Area Council’s event offers food, drinks, games, crafts, vendors and family activities.

South Shore Hospital parking lot, 79th Street and Crandon Avenue

4-7 p.m. Saturday

Harold Banks of Englewood mans the grill during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Washington Park in 2020.

DuSable Museum’s Juneteenth BBQ

Bring your own grills and enjoy food, vendors, live performances, a kids’ corner, bouncy house, quilting exhibition and workshop, table games and horseback riding.

DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

DuSable and SocialWorks Presents The Juneteenth BBQ and Block Party

Presented by Chance the Rapper, the event will have children’s activities, horses, free museum admission, vendors, food trucks, artists, workshops, booths and presentations.

DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Juneteenth Extravaganza on Ellis

A Polished Work Nail Lounge is hosting a free block party with food, games, music, vendors and more at this family-friendly event.

1000 E. 76th St.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club’s Father’s March Celebration: Juneteenth Edition 2022

Food, games and music at this family-friendly event sponsored by My Block, My Hood, My City, the Park District and chef Michael Airhart.

Ogden Park Field House, 6500 S. Racine Ave.

12-4 p.m. Sunday

Juneteenth: A Day To Celebrate!

Enjoy unlimited food, drinks, and soul music. Tickets are $15-$20.

Salonlb, Suite 500, 1010 W. 35th St.

12:30-6 p.m. Sunday

3rd Annual Juneteenth Picnic

This event will feature a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, bouncy house, face painting, free food, games, live performances, a Juneteenth history talk and a double dutch competition. Those interested in donating to help the organizers fund the event can contact them online.

Dunbar Park, 300 E. 31st St.

12:30-9 p.m. Sunday

Ashley Smith of Haute Society shows off a raised fist design in her hair by @LegendaryCutsInc during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Washington Park.

Juneteenth: The Celebration and Father’s Day Recognition

The Harold Washington Cultural Center, Dorothy Jeanius S.T.E.A.M. Camp and M.A.D.D. Rhythm Organization’s are partnering for their annual Juneteenth celebration.

4701 S. King Drive

1 p.m. Sunday

Liberated Living: A Juneteenth Healing Clinic & Liberation Landing Launch

This Back of the Yards event will have free food, workshops and classes, a vendor fair and child care. It’s free and will focus on community building, healing and the arts.

#BreathingRoom Space, 1434 W. 51st St., and Gardens & Farm, 5045 S. Laflin Ave.

1-6 p.m. Sunday

Thank You Juneteenth Market

Free pop-up market at the Promontory highlighting Black-owned businesses selling everything from beauty products to fashion to food.

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

2 p.m. Sunday

Real Men Cook Father’s Day Event

Men will cook and serve their favorite dishes to the community to raise money for Real Men Cook Charities. There will be tastings of barbecue, African foods, dishes from family recipes and vegan options; plus music, activities and a tribute to Juneteenth. Tickets available online. Adult tickets are $25, children 12 and younger are $10.

The Quarry (Real Men Cook Headquarters), 2423 E. 75th St

3-6 p.m. Sunday

Juneteenth Concert with The Maestro and The Bronzeville Diva

Robert Irving Ill and Senabella Gill are leading a mix of jazz, world music, hip hop, classical and neo-soul gospel in this concert celebrating Black excellence and resilience through music.

Illinois Institute of Technology, 10 W. 35th St.

7-9 p.m. Sunday

Annual Juneteenth Community Recommitment Celebration and Youth Basketball Tournament Championship

A parade and walk starting at the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum kicks off the event, heading to Gately Stadium for the festival and tournament.

National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, 10406 S. Maryland Ave.

Gately Stadium Park, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Larry Brooks of Chatham dances to “Natural High” by Bloodstone during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Washington Park on Friday, June 19, 2020.

West Side

2nd Annual Juneteenth Illinois Conference

Juneteenth Illinois is hosting events and panels for its two-day event. A full list can be found online.

Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday

1865 Fest Juneteenth Celebration

The West Central Association Chamber of Commerce is organizing this free three-day Juneteenth event with family activities, history, education, entertainment, a night light football game and more.

Garfield Park Music Court Circle, 300 N. Central Park Ave.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run

Organized by Peace Runners 773, the 5K Walk/Run will raise money for Garfield Park Gators Youth and Football. Register online. Donations are accepted via Zelle to Peacerunners773@gmail.com

Garfield Park Football Field, 138 S. Hamlin Blvd.

8:30-11 a.m. Saturday

Juneteenth Village Festival

It Takes A Village Family of Schools will celebrate the renaming of Anna & Frederick Douglass Park and the legacies of its namesakes. Enjoy a parade, DJ, free carnival rides, games, inflatables, vendor booths, a petting zoo, face painting, giveaways, rock climbing wall and more. Register online.

Anna & Frederick Douglass Park, 1313 S. Sacramento Drive

12-6 p.m. Saturday

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People pose for a photo with a banner that reads “Our parents met at Juneteenth 1992 in protest to Rodney King’s beating” during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Bronzeville in 2020.

2022 Juneteenth West Fest

A two-day event featuring live music. Free tickets can be found online.

Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave.

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration with UCAN

Free Juneteenth and Father’s Day event with music, sports, storytelling, food, a water slide (bathing suits welcomed), a bouncy house, face painting, reptile petting zoo and more. This event is free.

UCAN’s Drost Harding Campus, 3605 W. Fillmore St.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

St. Joseph MB Church eighth annual Juneteenth Parade

Cars can begin lining up at 10 a.m. for the parade, followed by a picnic at Garfield Park with free food and grill space. There’s a prize for the best decorated car. Register online.

St. Joseph MB Church, 2901 W. Monroe; Garfield Park, 300 N. Central Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Live Band Karaoke: A Juneteenth Celebration of Culture (Cookout Edition)

Free event with a live karaoke band. People can sing karaoke alone or as a group with friends. There is also a prize for best-dressed.

Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago People gather in Washington Park for a barbecue during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Washington Park on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Trade Day and Juneteenth Celebration

People ages 12-21 can participate in the Brown House Experience’s Trade Day and Juneteenth Celebration and get hands-on learning of trades taught by local businesses and entrepreneurs. Youths 5-11 can check out STEM, art and fitness stations.

Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

Light Up Lawndale’s Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration

A “kickback-style” barbecue with free food and drinks, games, live music, hula hoop contests, double dutch contests, hopscotch, potato bag sack races, bike rides, litter-free Lawndale events and a mini car show and more. Register online.

3200 W. Douglas Boulevard, between Kedzie and Albany

4-9 p.m. Sunday

North Side

Second annual Juneteenth Jubilee and Resource Fair

Enjoy free games, prizes, food, and live entertainment at Voice of the People’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee and Resource Fair. DJ Papo Fizz MC will be performing sets with house music, classic R&B, soul and funk. The event is also presented by Uptown United and POAH Communities.

Harry S. Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Juneteenth Weekend Market Day and Juneteenth Black History Is Our History Art Exhibition

View local and international Black art and shop from Black artists. The event is free, but donations are accepted.

Pose Cultural Art Gallery, 2136 W. Chicago Ave.

1-4 p.m. Saturday

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Destiny Jennings and Kayleigh Jones pose for a photo during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Washington Park in 2020.

Juneteenth Art Exhibition Celebration

An all-ages art exhibit by Victoria Slone will honor the history and legacy of enslaved people in the United States and discuss freedom, democracy and human rights. Space is limited. Tickets are $5. Sales will be donated to the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression.

The Joy Room Chicago, 4837 W. Irving Park Road

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Juneteenth Celebration and Art Fundraiser

Pose Cultural Art Gallery is hosting this event to help support operating expenses. People can view art from Black artists. Tickets are $65 and can be bought online.

Pose Cultural Art Gallery, 2136 W. Chicago Ave.

1-5 p.m. Sunday

Juneteenth Day Party

This event from the Ultimate Kick Back Collective features food, drinks, music and vendors. DJ Cochise, DJ Khali Melon and Psylo Soundz are performing. Tickets are $10 online and $20 at the door.

The Wild Hare, 2610 N. Halsted St.

12 p.m. Sunday

Juneteenth Observance

Park Community Church is hosting an event with conversations, speeches and music. More information can be found online.

Park Community Church, 1001 N. Crosby St.

10 a.m. Monday

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A car dons decorations for Juneteenth during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in Washington Park on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Juneteenth 2022 Performances at the Vittum Theater

The Vittum Theater will host a performance series of the theater production, “1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical.” This production uses hip-hop, jazz, and blues to commemorate the struggle for survival and equality and celebrates the stories and journeys of America’s Africans. Tickets are $35-69 and can be bought online.

Vittum Theater, 1012 N. Noble St.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 4–6 p.m. Sunday

Downtown And South Loop

Refine Collective Presents second annual Juneteenth Freedom Market

More than 50 local, Black-owned businesses, live entertainment from the 40-and-older Double Dutch Club, DJs and drinks. Event is 21 and up. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefits The Gray Matter Experience, a non-profit organization for high school youth. Tickets can be bought online.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

5-9 p.m. Friday

Juneteenth Black Business Market

Chicago French Press, 103 Collection and Mister Suitable will host a curated Black business market. There will also be food and drinks from Black-owned brands, and lifestyle and beauty vendors. Music will be provided by DJ Young Lord Scotty.

Chicago French Press Courtyard, 150 W. Roosevelt Road

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday

Credit: Oscar Sánchez David McArthur, owner of Rent-A-Grill, at the Roseland Matters Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop at Momentum Coffee

Momentum Coffee is hosting its second annual Juneteenth Pop-Up Event, which will feature a variety of small businesses people can support. There will be $6.19 special menu items and deals to honor Juneteenth.

2119 S. State St.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday

Juneteenth Events and Free Day at the Field Museum

The Field Museum is celebrating Juneteenth with events highlighting Ida B. Wells, George Washington Carver and the 1893 World’s Fair, which largely excluded African Americans.

The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive

10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday

Online

Juneteenth Second Annual Reading Circle: Conversation with Author Clint Smith as Latest Voices for Justice Speaker

Smith will discuss his book, “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” with Candace Moore, the city’s chief equity officer, and Obari Cartman, president of the Chicago Association of Black Psychologists. WBEZ reporter Natalie Moore will moderate.

Chicago Public Library YouTube channel and Facebook page. In-person viewing parties at Legler, 115 S. Pulaski Road; Sulzer, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave. and Woodson 9525 S. Halsted St.

6 p.m. Thursday

We Are One SEC Worldwide Annual Juneteenth Celebration

This event will feature special guests, lawyers from Mauritania, Africa, Maitre Mohameden Elid and Fatimata M’Baye. Sign up online.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday

Fatherhood, Faith and Freedom

This event will focus on generational wealth in the beauty and wellness trades. There will also be a reading of an excerpt from Marcus Garvey on entrepreneurship, a voter registration check and a Father’s Day slideshow.

HAIR UGO Global Facebook Page

11 a.m.-noon Sunday

Cars don the Pan-African flag and Juneteenth decorations during the Juneteenth Celebration ReBuild Black Wall Street in 2020.

