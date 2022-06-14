The Ultimate Guide To Juneteenth In Chicago: 50+ Barbecues, Parades And Other Ways To Celebrate This Year

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Organizers throughout the city are kicking off Juneteenth celebrations this week, marking the occasion with brunches, pop-up markets, parades and more.
Juneteenth — a mashup of the words “June” and “19th” — marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free enslaved people, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth was declared a federal and state holiday in 2021. Block Club rounded up more than 50 Juneteenth events. Have an event we should add? Email newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.
South Side
Juneteenth at Lawrence Hall
Free event with a barbecue, music, jumprope, cornhole and painting. Painting sessions start at 3 and 4 p.m.
Lawrence Hall, 1818 E. 71st St.
2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday
4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration of Peace
Head to the Roseland church for food, a bouncy house, spoken word performances, live music, a DJ, Princess Pamper truck, prayer tents, face painting, toy giveaways, raffles and contests, praise dance performances, performances by the Jesse White Tumblers and a fireworks show.
Allen Metropolitan CME Church, 10946 S. Lowe Ave.
Noon-9 p.m. Friday
Link
Juneteenth Family Art and Wellness Celebration
This Juneteenth event features live painting, a banned and challenged book giveaway, art activities for children and young adults, live music, poetry and music exploration for children and families. Performers include Rashada Dawan and The Soul Collective, Boukhepra, Awthentik, Ayinde Cartman, the Azania Drum Ensemble and Moya Cultural Arts.
11840 S. Marshfield Drive
5:30-7:30 Friday
The Game Changers Presents: Free-Ish Friday Game Night
Family-friendly game night for those 12 and older hosted by WGCI’s Kyle Santillian with soul food, sweet tea, lemonade and whiskey. Those interested can register online.
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
6-9 p.m. Friday
Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration
XS Tennis is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration in Hyde Park.
XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 5336 S. State St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
Jeffery Manor Juneteenth 2022
Bradley Park organizers will have a basketball tournament, dance contest, information sharing and item swap opportunity for people to bring items to give away and exchange.
Bradley Park, 9729 S. Yates Blvd.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday
Far South Community Development Corporation Juneteenth Bringing Communities Back Festival
Annual Juneteenth festival with giveaways, free food, a kids’ fun zone, vendors, a trolley tour, live music and family activities. Those interested in attending must register online.
Old Jewel’s parking lot, 11420 S. Halsted St.
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday
Juneteenth Community Picnic
Live entertainment, Black-owned businesses to shop from, a children’s area, a celebration of African cultures, and Black art, music and film. Tickets available online.
91st Street and Prospect Square
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
3rd Annual Beverly/Morgan Park Juneteenth Family Festival 2022
This annual event will have storytelling, African djembe drumming lessons, Thrive Cardio dancing, African dancing, food, live music, entertainment and vendors.
110th Place and Longwood Drive
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
Family Reunion BBQ Picnic
Affinity Community Services will host an afternoon with food, music and live performances to celebrate Pride and Juneteenth. Those interested can register online.
Dan Ryan Woods, 83rd Street and Western Ave.
1-4 p.m. Saturday
Juneteenth Celebration Pop-Up Shop Event
Shop from pop-up vendors while having the chance to win prizes. There will be swag bags for the first 50 guests and hourly raffles.
1804 W. 103rd St.
1-5 p.m. Saturday
Black-A-Palooza: Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop and Showcase
Shop from local Black artists. All ages are welcome.
5401 S. Wentworth Ave.
1-6 p.m. Saturday
Central South Shore Area Council Juneteenth Family Funday
The Central South Shore Area Council’s event offers food, drinks, games, crafts, vendors and family activities.
South Shore Hospital parking lot, 79th Street and Crandon Avenue
4-7 p.m. Saturday
DuSable Museum’s Juneteenth BBQ
Bring your own grills and enjoy food, vendors, live performances, a kids’ corner, bouncy house, quilting exhibition and workshop, table games and horseback riding.
DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
DuSable and SocialWorks Presents The Juneteenth BBQ and Block Party
Presented by Chance the Rapper, the event will have children’s activities, horses, free museum admission, vendors, food trucks, artists, workshops, booths and presentations.
DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Juneteenth Extravaganza on Ellis
A Polished Work Nail Lounge is hosting a free block party with food, games, music, vendors and more at this family-friendly event.
1000 E. 76th St.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club’s Father’s March Celebration: Juneteenth Edition 2022
Food, games and music at this family-friendly event sponsored by My Block, My Hood, My City, the Park District and chef Michael Airhart.
Ogden Park Field House, 6500 S. Racine Ave.
12-4 p.m. Sunday
Juneteenth: A Day To Celebrate!
Enjoy unlimited food, drinks, and soul music. Tickets are $15-$20.
Salonlb, Suite 500, 1010 W. 35th St.
12:30-6 p.m. Sunday
Link
3rd Annual Juneteenth Picnic
This event will feature a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, bouncy house, face painting, free food, games, live performances, a Juneteenth history talk and a double dutch competition. Those interested in donating to help the organizers fund the event can contact them online.
Dunbar Park, 300 E. 31st St.
12:30-9 p.m. Sunday
Juneteenth: The Celebration and Father’s Day Recognition
The Harold Washington Cultural Center, Dorothy Jeanius S.T.E.A.M. Camp and M.A.D.D. Rhythm Organization’s are partnering for their annual Juneteenth celebration.
4701 S. King Drive
1 p.m. Sunday
Link
Liberated Living: A Juneteenth Healing Clinic & Liberation Landing Launch
This Back of the Yards event will have free food, workshops and classes, a vendor fair and child care. It’s free and will focus on community building, healing and the arts.
#BreathingRoom Space, 1434 W. 51st St., and Gardens & Farm, 5045 S. Laflin Ave.
1-6 p.m. Sunday
Thank You Juneteenth Market
Free pop-up market at the Promontory highlighting Black-owned businesses selling everything from beauty products to fashion to food.
The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
2 p.m. Sunday
Real Men Cook Father’s Day Event
Men will cook and serve their favorite dishes to the community to raise money for Real Men Cook Charities. There will be tastings of barbecue, African foods, dishes from family recipes and vegan options; plus music, activities and a tribute to Juneteenth. Tickets available online. Adult tickets are $25, children 12 and younger are $10.
The Quarry (Real Men Cook Headquarters), 2423 E. 75th St
3-6 p.m. Sunday
Juneteenth Concert with The Maestro and The Bronzeville Diva
Robert Irving Ill and Senabella Gill are leading a mix of jazz, world music, hip hop, classical and neo-soul gospel in this concert celebrating Black excellence and resilience through music.
Illinois Institute of Technology, 10 W. 35th St.
7-9 p.m. Sunday
Annual Juneteenth Community Recommitment Celebration and Youth Basketball Tournament Championship
A parade and walk starting at the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum kicks off the event, heading to Gately Stadium for the festival and tournament.
National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, 10406 S. Maryland Ave.
Gately Stadium Park, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday
West Side
2nd Annual Juneteenth Illinois Conference
Juneteenth Illinois is hosting events and panels for its two-day event. A full list can be found online.
Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday
Link
1865 Fest Juneteenth Celebration
The West Central Association Chamber of Commerce is organizing this free three-day Juneteenth event with family activities, history, education, entertainment, a night light football game and more.
Garfield Park Music Court Circle, 300 N. Central Park Ave.
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Link
Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run
Organized by Peace Runners 773, the 5K Walk/Run will raise money for Garfield Park Gators Youth and Football. Register online. Donations are accepted via Zelle to Peacerunners773@gmail.com
Garfield Park Football Field, 138 S. Hamlin Blvd.
8:30-11 a.m. Saturday
Link
Juneteenth Village Festival
It Takes A Village Family of Schools will celebrate the renaming of Anna & Frederick Douglass Park and the legacies of its namesakes. Enjoy a parade, DJ, free carnival rides, games, inflatables, vendor booths, a petting zoo, face painting, giveaways, rock climbing wall and more. Register online.
Anna & Frederick Douglass Park, 1313 S. Sacramento Drive
12-6 p.m. Saturday
Link
2022 Juneteenth West Fest
A two-day event featuring live music. Free tickets can be found online.
Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave.
Noon-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration with UCAN
Free Juneteenth and Father’s Day event with music, sports, storytelling, food, a water slide (bathing suits welcomed), a bouncy house, face painting, reptile petting zoo and more. This event is free.
UCAN’s Drost Harding Campus, 3605 W. Fillmore St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Link
St. Joseph MB Church eighth annual Juneteenth Parade
Cars can begin lining up at 10 a.m. for the parade, followed by a picnic at Garfield Park with free food and grill space. There’s a prize for the best decorated car. Register online.
St. Joseph MB Church, 2901 W. Monroe; Garfield Park, 300 N. Central Ave.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Live Band Karaoke: A Juneteenth Celebration of Culture (Cookout Edition)
Free event with a live karaoke band. People can sing karaoke alone or as a group with friends. There is also a prize for best-dressed.
Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Ave.
Noon-3 p.m. Saturday
Trade Day and Juneteenth Celebration
People ages 12-21 can participate in the Brown House Experience’s Trade Day and Juneteenth Celebration and get hands-on learning of trades taught by local businesses and entrepreneurs. Youths 5-11 can check out STEM, art and fitness stations.
Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive
Noon-3 p.m. Saturday
Link
Light Up Lawndale’s Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration
A “kickback-style” barbecue with free food and drinks, games, live music, hula hoop contests, double dutch contests, hopscotch, potato bag sack races, bike rides, litter-free Lawndale events and a mini car show and more. Register online.
3200 W. Douglas Boulevard, between Kedzie and Albany
4-9 p.m. Sunday
Link
North Side
Second annual Juneteenth Jubilee and Resource Fair
Enjoy free games, prizes, food, and live entertainment at Voice of the People’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee and Resource Fair. DJ Papo Fizz MC will be performing sets with house music, classic R&B, soul and funk. The event is also presented by Uptown United and POAH Communities.
Harry S. Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Juneteenth Weekend Market Day and Juneteenth Black History Is Our History Art Exhibition
View local and international Black art and shop from Black artists. The event is free, but donations are accepted.
Pose Cultural Art Gallery, 2136 W. Chicago Ave.
1-4 p.m. Saturday
Link
Juneteenth Art Exhibition Celebration
An all-ages art exhibit by Victoria Slone will honor the history and legacy of enslaved people in the United States and discuss freedom, democracy and human rights. Space is limited. Tickets are $5. Sales will be donated to the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression.
The Joy Room Chicago, 4837 W. Irving Park Road
6-9 p.m. Saturday
Link
Juneteenth Celebration and Art Fundraiser
Pose Cultural Art Gallery is hosting this event to help support operating expenses. People can view art from Black artists. Tickets are $65 and can be bought online.
Pose Cultural Art Gallery, 2136 W. Chicago Ave.
1-5 p.m. Sunday
Link
Juneteenth Day Party
This event from the Ultimate Kick Back Collective features food, drinks, music and vendors. DJ Cochise, DJ Khali Melon and Psylo Soundz are performing. Tickets are $10 online and $20 at the door.
The Wild Hare, 2610 N. Halsted St.
12 p.m. Sunday
Link
Juneteenth Observance
Park Community Church is hosting an event with conversations, speeches and music. More information can be found online.
Park Community Church, 1001 N. Crosby St.
10 a.m. Monday
Link
Juneteenth 2022 Performances at the Vittum Theater
The Vittum Theater will host a performance series of the theater production, “1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical.” This production uses hip-hop, jazz, and blues to commemorate the struggle for survival and equality and celebrates the stories and journeys of America’s Africans. Tickets are $35-69 and can be bought online.
Vittum Theater, 1012 N. Noble St.
7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday, 4–6 p.m. Sunday
Link
Downtown And South Loop
Refine Collective Presents second annual Juneteenth Freedom Market
More than 50 local, Black-owned businesses, live entertainment from the 40-and-older Double Dutch Club, DJs and drinks. Event is 21 and up. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefits The Gray Matter Experience, a non-profit organization for high school youth. Tickets can be bought online.
The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
5-9 p.m. Friday
Link
Juneteenth Black Business Market
Chicago French Press, 103 Collection and Mister Suitable will host a curated Black business market. There will also be food and drinks from Black-owned brands, and lifestyle and beauty vendors. Music will be provided by DJ Young Lord Scotty.
Chicago French Press Courtyard, 150 W. Roosevelt Road
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday
Juneteenth Pop-Up Shop at Momentum Coffee
Momentum Coffee is hosting its second annual Juneteenth Pop-Up Event, which will feature a variety of small businesses people can support. There will be $6.19 special menu items and deals to honor Juneteenth.
2119 S. State St.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday
Juneteenth Events and Free Day at the Field Museum
The Field Museum is celebrating Juneteenth with events highlighting Ida B. Wells, George Washington Carver and the 1893 World’s Fair, which largely excluded African Americans.
The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive
10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday
Link
Online
Juneteenth Second Annual Reading Circle: Conversation with Author Clint Smith as Latest Voices for Justice Speaker
Smith will discuss his book, “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” with Candace Moore, the city’s chief equity officer, and Obari Cartman, president of the Chicago Association of Black Psychologists. WBEZ reporter Natalie Moore will moderate.
Chicago Public Library YouTube channel and Facebook page. In-person viewing parties at Legler, 115 S. Pulaski Road; Sulzer, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave. and Woodson 9525 S. Halsted St.
6 p.m. Thursday
We Are One SEC Worldwide Annual Juneteenth Celebration
This event will feature special guests, lawyers from Mauritania, Africa, Maitre Mohameden Elid and Fatimata M’Baye. Sign up online.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday
Link
Fatherhood, Faith and Freedom
This event will focus on generational wealth in the beauty and wellness trades. There will also be a reading of an excerpt from Marcus Garvey on entrepreneurship, a voter registration check and a Father’s Day slideshow.
HAIR UGO Global Facebook Page
11 a.m.-noon Sunday
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: