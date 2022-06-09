Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’

The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.

Alex V. Hernandez
8:55 AM CDT on Jun 9, 2022
The The Golden Nugent Pancake House at 4229 W. Irving Park Road on June 8, 2022.
Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

OLD IRVING PARK — A beloved Northwest Side location of the Golden Nugget Pancake House closed this week after struggling for years with dwindling customers, reduced hours and fewer employees.

Golden Nugget, 4229 W. Irving Park Road, was once one of the chain’s 24-hour spots, long popular with the breakfast and late-night crowds, neighbors said. It first opened in 1970.

But the hours changed to 6 a.m.-10 p.m. about five years ago, and business hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, owner Cathy Guzman said. She also said the restaurant only employed about five people, and she had trouble finding new workers.

Guzman closed the location Sunday and is looking to lease the space to someone else, she said.

“I will be honest, people aren’t eating out like they used to or ordering like they used to. Our sales there were in the dumps,” Guzman said. “We were still busy there on the weekends, but you can’t subsist a restaurant on just weekend sales.”

A sign advertising open positions for servers, a host and people to take delivery orders was still on one of restaurant’s windows Wednesday, but Guzman said staffers have been moved to other locations. Other signs told customers where to find longtime servers Diane, Nancy and Odette.

“Literally, my heart is in my stomach still. I’ve worked for Golden Nugget for the past 34 years. I’ve watched kids grow up,” Guzman said. “It hurts us to have to close a location. We just hope that customers go to our other locations. That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Signs posted to the windows outside the Golden Nugget Pancake House, 4229 W. Irving Park Road, June 8, 2022.

Meredith O’Sullivan said she had been going to Golden Nugget at least once a month for the past 20 years. 

“We would walk in the door and the all the waiters and waitresses knew my name, my husband’s name, my children’s names, our orders. It didn’t matter what section we sat in,” O’Sullivan said. “I’m going to miss them, really miss them. We’re heartbroken.”

The restaurant was a welcoming location for older people eating breakfast, neighbors stopping by for lunch with friends and people who live in the nearby Irving Park YMCA, neighbors said. 

SUBSCribe To BLOCK CLUB
DONATE TO BLOCK CLUB CHICAGO

When it was still a 24-hour joint, teenagers met up to drink coffee for hours and bar hoppers grabbed a bite after last call, neighbors said. 

Danny Sobor, 29, now lives in Michigan but grew up in the neighborhood and said some of his “warmest and funniest” memories from high school were with friends hanging out at Golden Nugget.

“Some of my fondest memories of high school are leaving Lollapalooza, taking the Blue Line home and then a bunch of kids that didn’t live in that area would just to go to that Golden Nugget at like 2 a.m. or whatever,” Sobor said. “We’d roll in, like 15 deep, our entire extended friend group would just take over two booths.”

Before Eris Brewery & Cider House opened across the street, owners Michelle Foik and Katy Pizza often went to the Golden Nugget to meet with contractors or discuss their plans for their business. 

“That was one of the only places we could go in the planning phases because we’d have these huge blueprint documents and needed space to spread out,” Pizza said. 

Foik and Pizza also took inspiration from Golden Nugget’s booths when they were designing their brewery’s booths. Pizza joked that her son preferred the breakfast from there. 

“I’m a little bit dumbfounded. I would have really liked to have said goodbye to some of the people there,” Pizza said. “They saw my kids grow up. We’ll really miss them.”

Golden Nugget Pancake House opened in 1966 and has four remaining locations at 2406 W. Diversey Ave., 3959 W. Diversey Ave., 3001 N. Central Ave. and 1765 W. Lawrence Ave. 

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago
Golden Nugget Pancake House, 3234 W. Irving Park Road, on June 8, 2022. The location will reopen as House of Wah Sun later this year.

The chain’s 3234 W. Irving Park Road location closed at the start of the pandemic and didn’t reopen, Guzman said. It has been leased out to House of Wah Sun owner Mark Chiang, she said.

Chiang said his lease at Wah Sun’s at 4319 N. Lincoln Ave. was not renewed and he was going to have to move out by the end of the year. He decided to relocate to the former Golden Nugget near Kedzie Avenue, he said.

“Pretty much everything’s ready; we’re just waiting for the city’s approval to open,” Chiang said. “But we’re still open in Lincoln Square until then.”

Guzman said she’s not looking forward to going back to the recently closed restaurant to start clearing it out.

“We’re going to miss that area. If we had enough employees and people coming in to eat, we would’ve been been OK. But we had to close it because you can’t have one store pay for another,” Guzman said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Deaf Program At Logan Square Elementary School Won’t Close, CPS Says — But Parents, Students Still Have Concerns

Chase teachers and parents staged a protest after CPS previously said it would shut down the school's beloved deaf and hard of hearing program — but the district has now changed its tune.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
3 hours ago

Here Are Some Street Upgrades That Will Start Rolling Out In Pullman In 2023

Better walkways for pedestrians and bike lanes are some of the proposals for 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue as part of the city's Chicago Works infrastructure program.

Roseland, Pullman
Maia McDonald
1:00 PM CDT

Girl, 3, Killed After Bike Crash Involving Semi-Truck, ComEd Truck Blocking Bike Lane In Uptown

The girl was in a child seat on a bike when the bike and a semi-truck collided Thursday morning, police said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
and
Colin Boyle
11:03 AM CDT

Despite City Lifeguard Shortage, Young Hopefuls Turned Away By Disorganized Park District Staffers, Parents Say

Kids looking for summer jobs waited in line for hours on Monday, with some not getting assigned a post. "They gave the kids hope they could help and then snatched it away," a parent said.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
10:00 AM CDT

See more stories