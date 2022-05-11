Riot Fest Lineup Announced: Nine Inch Nails, The Misfits, My Chemical Romance And More

NORTH LAWNDALE — Nine Inch Nails, The Misfits and My Chemical Romance will headline Riot Fest’s return to Douglass Park in September.

Three-day passes for the punk rock music fest Sept. 16-18 are on sale now for $300. One-day passes are also on sale for $100.

The current lineup for Riot Fest 2022 also includes Alkaline Trio, Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Bad Religion, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yellowcard, Portugal The Man, Bleachers, Placebo, the Descendents, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Sleater-Kinney, The Academy Is… and Action Bronson.

The Riot Fest lineup is here! We'll see you September 16-18, 2022 at Douglass Park in Chicago. 1-day, 2-day, and 3-day passes are ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/3LIl1zcbyd pic.twitter.com/wuJBKf0tnN — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 11, 2022

Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. The band previously performed at Riot Fest in 2017 and 2021. A survey of festival fans in 2019 ranked the 2017 Nine Inch Nails set as the top Riot Fest performance ever.

The full lineup for the music festival is available on the Riot Fest website.

