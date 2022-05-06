Skip to contents

Goodbye, Misery Spring: Chicago To See Sunshine, Temps In The 80s Next Week — Finally

The city could hit 80 degrees Tuesday — but it'll be colder along the lakefront. Expect more sun after 45 days of gray skies.

Kelly Bauer
1:16 PM CDT on May 6, 2022
Chicagoans beat the heat near North Avenue Beach on a hot Friday morning on Aug. 20, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — It’s no longer just a song: The sun actually will come out tomorrow.

The city’s seen largely gray skies during the past 45 days, on top of being rainy and unseasonably cool. This April’s weather has been “very unusual” in that it’s been so cloudy, weather service observer Frank Wachowski told the Tribune.

This April got just 34 percent of the possible sunlight it could’ve — the second-lowest percentage on record, Wachowski said, according to the Tribune.

On top of the lack of sunshine, the city was several degrees cooler than typical Aprils.

But warmer weather and sunnier skies are headed Chicago’s way this weekend and next week — and temperatures could even hit the 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and will warm up to 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with more clouds, but it’ll be even warmer. It’s expected to hit 59 degrees during the day.

Next week will start off with sun, too: Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will hit the 70s, though they’ll likely be cooler along the lakefront, where they could be in the 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures could hit the low 80s at O’Hare and Midway, though they’re expected to be in the low to mid-70s along the lakefront, said Casey Sullivan, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

One thing to watch out for: Lake Michigan is still “pretty cold,” with temperatures in the 40s, Sullivan said.

