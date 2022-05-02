Tickets On Sale For Lincoln Park Uncorked, A Wine Stroll Stopping At A Dozen Local Businesses

LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Uncorked, an annual wine stroll along Armitage Avenue and Halsted Street, returns this month.

Lincoln Park Uncorked will happen 6-9 p.m. May 12, featuring a variety of curated red and white wine samples from J9 Wine Bar and Vin Chicago, according to the event’s announcement.

Attendees will sample the wines while stopping at more than a dozen local businesses, starting at J9 Wien Bar, 1961 N. Halsted St.

Other participating businesses:

All She Wrote, 825 W. Armitage St.

Barry’s Bootcamp, 1937 N. Halsted St.

Bedside Manor, 2048 N. Halsted St.

Bliss & Belle, 1011 W. Armitage Ave.

Byline Bank, 2000 N. Halsted St.

Centre Physical Therapy, 2116 N. Halsted St.

Experience Chiropractic, 1971 N. Fremont St.

Images Med Spa, 1006 W. Armitage Ave.

Kincade’s, 950 W. Armitage Ave.

Pyar & Co., 2132 N. Halsted St.

Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave.

The Now Massage, 2038 N. Halsted St.

Tickets for Lincoln Park Uncorked are available now. General admission costs $44 through May 6 and $52 after that. Groups of five or more save 15 percent per ticket.

Tickets and more information are available on the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: