Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Tickets On Sale For Lincoln Park Uncorked, A Wine Stroll Stopping At A Dozen Local Businesses

Lincoln Park Uncorked will feature red and white wine samples at more than a dozen local businesses.

Jake Wittich
7:29 AM CDT on May 2, 2022
More than a dozen participating businesses will serve as stops where people can sample various red and white wines.
Provided/Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Uncorked, an annual wine stroll along Armitage Avenue and Halsted Street, returns this month.

Lincoln Park Uncorked will happen 6-9 p.m. May 12, featuring a variety of curated red and white wine samples from J9 Wine Bar and Vin Chicago, according to the event’s announcement.

Attendees will sample the wines while stopping at more than a dozen local businesses, starting at J9 Wien Bar, 1961 N. Halsted St.

Other participating businesses:

  • All She Wrote, 825 W. Armitage St.
  • Barry’s Bootcamp, 1937 N. Halsted St.
  • Bedside Manor, 2048 N. Halsted St.
  • Bliss & Belle, 1011 W. Armitage Ave.
  • Byline Bank, 2000 N. Halsted St.
  • Centre Physical Therapy, 2116 N. Halsted St.
  • Experience Chiropractic, 1971 N. Fremont St.
  • Images Med Spa, 1006 W. Armitage Ave.
  • Kincade’s, 950 W. Armitage Ave.
  • Pyar & Co., 2132 N. Halsted St.
  • Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave.
  • The Now Massage, 2038 N. Halsted St.

Tickets for Lincoln Park Uncorked are available now. General admission costs $44 through May 6 and $52 after that. Groups of five or more save 15 percent per ticket.

Tickets and more information are available on the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jake Wittich

The Latest

Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

Lightfoot said the Englewood location was often empty, even on the busiest days of the week. She said her administration will bring in a store that better meets the needs of the neighborhood.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
4:25 PM CDT

With Wealthy Neighborhoods Turning To Armed Private Security, Questions Raised About Accountability

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday said she's "concerned" about the move toward private cops. “We don’t want to have a circumstance where public safety is only available to the wealthy,” she said.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
4:10 PM CDT

Lori Lightfoot To Potential Mayoral Challengers: Bring It On

"What I want the voters to ask themselves is: Think about what we’ve been through. Think about what all of us have had to sacrifice. Then ask yourself, who's up for the job? I know I am."

Citywide
Block Club Chicago Staff
4:03 PM CDT

Chicago Could Soon Be Medium Risk For COVID-19 As Cases Rise, Health Department Says

Cook County's health department announced Friday the suburbs are also considered medium risk and people should wear masks when indoors.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:56 PM CDT

See more stories