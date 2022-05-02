Tickets On Sale For Lincoln Park Uncorked, A Wine Stroll Stopping At A Dozen Local Businesses

- Credibility:
LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Uncorked, an annual wine stroll along Armitage Avenue and Halsted Street, returns this month.
Lincoln Park Uncorked will happen 6-9 p.m. May 12, featuring a variety of curated red and white wine samples from J9 Wine Bar and Vin Chicago, according to the event’s announcement.
Attendees will sample the wines while stopping at more than a dozen local businesses, starting at J9 Wien Bar, 1961 N. Halsted St.
Other participating businesses:
- All She Wrote, 825 W. Armitage St.
- Barry’s Bootcamp, 1937 N. Halsted St.
- Bedside Manor, 2048 N. Halsted St.
- Bliss & Belle, 1011 W. Armitage Ave.
- Byline Bank, 2000 N. Halsted St.
- Centre Physical Therapy, 2116 N. Halsted St.
- Experience Chiropractic, 1971 N. Fremont St.
- Images Med Spa, 1006 W. Armitage Ave.
- Kincade’s, 950 W. Armitage Ave.
- Pyar & Co., 2132 N. Halsted St.
- Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave.
- The Now Massage, 2038 N. Halsted St.
Tickets for Lincoln Park Uncorked are available now. General admission costs $44 through May 6 and $52 after that. Groups of five or more save 15 percent per ticket.
Tickets and more information are available on the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce’s website.
