Mayor Blames Whole Foods’ Prices For Englewood Store Failure, Pledges To Replace It

ENGLEWOOD — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to bring another grocery store to Englewood as Whole Foods Market closes one of its only South Side locations.

Whole Foods Market announced Friday the company will close the DePaul University shop and the Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd St., which opened less than six years ago as part of a pledge to bring more fresh food options to a food desert. Six stores are closing across the country, company officials said.

A Whole Foods spokesperson said the Englewood location will close “in the coming months” but did not specify a closing date.

At an unrelated news conference Monday, Lightfoot called the closure a “great disappointment” and “gut blow” to Englewood. She said the Whole Foods was an “interesting experiment” from former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who she said championed a store that was too expensive for the neighborhood and where few residents shopped.

“I don’t know about most of you, but most Chicagoans are hard-pressed to pay, for example, $15 a pound for a piece of steak,” Lightfoot said.

The store was often empty, even on Saturdays when “grocery stores all over the city are absolutely crowded with people,” Lightfoot said.

“To me, what it underscores — and I wasn’t here when this decision was made — you cannot bring investment to the community without talking to the community and making sure the investment makes for that community,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she visited the store Saturday to speak with employees and managers about the situation.

“… We cannot just rip the rug from under that community and particularly for those employees,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve been assured, and we’re going to hold them to it, that all of those employees will be offered an opportunity to work in another Whole Foods store.”

The storefront won’t be left empty, she said. Lightfoot said her team will work with the community to make investments that “make sense for those neighborhoods.”

“We’re going to work our tails off to get a new alternative — one that the community wants and can access and participate in,” Lightfoot said. “It shouldn’t be that we’re plopping something down in a community where we haven’t engaged with them, we haven’t talked to relevant stakeholders to see if it’s something that they want, they need and that they’re going to be able to take advantage of.”

The 63rd and Halsted Whole Foods opened in September 2016 to a jubilant celebration. Shoppers waited as early as the crack of dawn to shop in the store. Before the store’s opening, Englewood was a food desert.

Emanuel said the grocery store would usher in more investment in the community. The city devoted $10.7 million in tax-increment financing for infrastructure upgrades at Englewood Square to launch the store. The project also received $13.5 million in federal tax credits, according to Crain’s.

“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are supporting impacted team members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible team members will find positions at our other locations.”

