Land & Lake Opening 3rd Location At Former Fountainhead In Ravenswood In June

RAVENSWOOD — Land & Lake is opening an eatery this summer inside the spot that used to be home to Fountainhead, a popular Ravenswood restaurant.

It will be the third location for Land & Lake, which has spots Downtown and in Andersonville. It’s moving into the former home of the Fountainhead gastropub at 1970 W. Montrose Ave., with the owners planning to open in June.

The chain is under the umbrella of LM Restaurant Group, owned by wife-and-husband duo Nicole Quaisser and Stephan Outrequin. The pair, who live on the Far North Side, opened Land & Lake Kitchen inside LondonHouse on Wacker Drive in 2017. They opened Land & Lake Andersonville in 2021.

The menu at the Ravenswood location will be similar to the Andersonville location, said Lauren Hammond, LM Restaurant Group’s communications director.

Because of its proximity to Malt Row, the menu will focus more on local craft brewers for events like the burgers and brew nights the Andersonville location already hosts, Hammond said.

“We definitely want to work with our neighbors,” Hammond said.

The 10-year-old Fountainhead closed in 2020. The neighborhood staple was known for its spirits, ciders, wines and rooftop terrace, which Hammond said will make a return under Land & Lake.

“I can promise the rooftop will be back and be better than ever,” Hammond said.

After construction is complete, the rooftop should be able to seat 80 people, Hammond said. Crews are installing a dumbwaiter so customers can take advantage of Land & Lake’s full menu on the rooftop, Hammond said.

“One of the bigger issues Fountainhead had was, given the kitchen location inside, they weren’t able to have a full hot food menu on the roof,” she said. “So that’s part of the reason we’ve been doing so much construction.”

The owners originally planned to open during the winter, but construction on the rooftop and interior is ongoing, Hammond said.

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago A construction worker taking a break at Land & Lake Ravenswood’s rooftop on April 21, 2022.

