Smoque Steakhouse Coming To Avondale From Popular BBQ Purveyors

AVONDALE — A “casual” steakhouse from the owners of Smoque BBQ, one of the most popular barbecue joints on the city’s North Side, is coming to Avondale.

Smoque Steakhouse is opening at 3310 N. Elston Ave. this fall, Smoque’s owners announced in a news release this week. The Tribune was first to report the opening.

The Avondale restaurant will serve up smoked and seared steaks, along with seafood and vegetarian dishes, according to the release. It will also have a full bar.

“For 15 years, people have been asking us when we were going to expand or what we were going to do next; this is it,” co-owner Barry Sorkin said in the release.

Smoque at 3800 N. Pulaski Road is one of the city’s go-to barbecue joints. The counter spot, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, is known for its unassuming vibe and tender smoked meat; Brisket, pulled pork and ribs are among Smoque’s specialities.

The idea for a steakhouse came about after Smoque’s owners were sent a case of strip loins by mistake, according to the release.

“When life gives you strip loins, you experiment,” Sorkin said. “We cut them into steaks then seasoned, smoked to medium-rare, and seared them. The rich, smokey flavor elevated the steak eating experience. It was tender, juicy, perfectly medium-rare. We knew we had to find a way to serve these steaks to people.”

Smoque Steakhouse will be run by Smoque’s owners — Al Sherman, Mike McDermott and Chris Hendrickson — and a fourth partner, Dylan Lipe, according to the Tribune.

They’re aiming for a “casual atmosphere,” but with “carefully orchestrated hospitality,” the release said.

“Our core premises—that a steakhouse need not be grandiose to be special, pretentious to be unique, or exorbitant to be great—have informed every decision and detail.”

Smoque Steakhouse is joining a growing pocket of Avondale home to acclaimed restaurants Honey Butter Fried Chicken, 3361 N. Elston Ave, and Parachute, 3500 N. Elston Ave.

