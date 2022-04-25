743 Fake IDs Found At O’Hare Airport In Just 2 Weeks, Customs Officials Say

CHICAGO — Hundreds of fake IDs have been seized at O’Hare Airport in recent weeks, authorities said Monday.

Customers and Border Protection agents found 743 fake IDs in 122 shipments searched April 1-15, according to a news release from the agency. The fake driver’s licenses were hidden inside handbags, jewelry boxes and toys and were being shipped to people throughout the United States.

Most of the fake IDs were being sent from China, according to the agency.

Fake IDs are used by underage people to get into bars or illegally buy alcohol, which can put them at “great risk,” according to the agency.

But fake IDs can also be used for “more nefarious activity,” like identity theft, human smuggling and trafficking and people connected to terrorism, according to the agency.

